Diddy Accused Of Ruining Cartel Member’s Drug Smuggling

A cartel member blamed Diddy for the downfall of his illicit drug business in a lawsuit dismissed by a New York judge.

A New York judge dismissed a cartel member named Alfredo P. Gonzalez’s defamation lawsuit against Diddy. Judge Laura Taylor Swain deemed Gonzalez’s case to be frivolous and lacking legal standing, per court documents obtained by NewsNation.

Gonzalez claimed Diddy destroyed the cartel member’s drug smuggling business. Gonzalez said he refused an offer to engage in sex trafficking for the Hip-Hop mogul, resulting in the loss of all his contacts in New York.

Judge Swain refused to let Gonzalez seek damages for his illegal activities. She noted his “business is not alleged to be a legally protected interest” in her ruling.

“Plaintiff, without any legal bases, appears to assert claims of defamation against the defendants, seeking damages arising from injury incurred to his illegal drug smuggling and sales business caused by the defendants’ alleged defamation of plaintiff because he refused to arrange sex trafficking of underage children for the defendants, including what appears to be international sex trafficking,” the judge wrote. “Since there are no apparent legal bases for any of these claims, the court additionally dismisses plaintiff’s claims as frivolous.”

Gonzalez is incarcerated at the Centennial Correctional Facility in Canon City, Colorado. He wanted $666,000 in damages.

Diddy is under federal investigation for sex trafficking. Homeland Security raided his homes in March. He has not been charged with a crime thus far, but a grand jury was empaneled to hear evidence in the federal probe. He maintains his innocence.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Diddy over the past year. The civil cases include sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations.

The Bad Boy Records founder settled one case with his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in November 2023. She sued Diddy for rape and years of abuse, among other claims.

Months after the settlement, the public saw footage of Diddy beating Ventura at a hotel in 2016. The video corroborated some of the details in Ventura’s lawsuit. Diddy said his behavior was “inexcusable” in a since-deleted apology on Instagram.