EXCLUSIVE: Former Adult Entertainer Accusing Diddy Of Assault Loses Lawyers Over Her “Destructive” Behavior

Attorneys for former adult movie star Adria English have dumped her as a client in her civil lawsuit against music icon Sean “Diddy” Combs, citing irreconcilable differences and a breakdown in communication.

Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, Esq., and Steven A. Metcalf II, Esq., detailed their reasons for stepping down in court documents, expressing that English’s nasty attitude and her behavior made it impossible to continue their representation.

“[English] has provided conflicting instructions that make it unreasonably difficult for Attorneys to effectively represent English,” Ariel Mitchell-Kidd explained. “There has been a breakdown in the Attorney-Client relationship between Attorneys and [English].”

This rupture in the professional relationship stemmed from an alleged violation of an agreement signed mere days before the lawyers’ exit.

Mitchell-Kidd emphasized the disruptive nature of English’s actions.

“[English’s] destructive and undermining actions have seriously impaired Attorneys’ ability to represent her. Recent communications with [English] were heated and contentious, emblematic of previous conflicts where [she] was warned about her tone and lack of respect.”

Nevertheless, they assured the court that English would not be prejudiced by their departure, noting that the case was still in its early stages and the defendants had yet to be served with the complaint.

English is reportedly in the process of securing new legal counsel to pursue her lawsuit against Diddy.

The legal turmoil comes just days after Ariel Mitchell-Kidd disclosed startling information, revealing she had been approached regarding the sale of an explicit video involving Diddy and another high-profile individual.

During an interview on Banfield, she indicated, “There already have been tapes leaking around Hollywood, being shopped around, but one particular person contacted me to shop a specific video they were in possession of.”

While she refrained from revealing the identities in the footage, she confirmed that Diddy and a more recognizable figure appeared in the material, which was purportedly filmed at the artist’s Atlanta residence.

Mitchell-Kidd has seen stills from the video and noted, “The other person in the video is very visible,” suggesting they might not have been aware they were being recorded.

As these revelations unfold, Diddy, 54, remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting trial for charges that include sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.