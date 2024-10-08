Diddy Accuser’s Lawyer Claims He Laced Baby Oil To Debilitate Victims

The feds seized more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant from Diddy’s home in their sex trafficking investigation.

Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, an attorney representing a Diddy accuser, revealed more disturbing allegations against him in a NewsNation interview. The lawyer said Diddy had a sinister use for the baby oil seized by the feds.

Mitchell-Kidd indicated the oil was laced with drugs based on her research and client’s claims. Mitchell-Kidd is representing a woman who accused Diddy, his bodyguard and a third person of rape. The alleged victim said she was rendered helpless after Diddy squirted her with oil or a similar substance.

“She originally thought it was acid or something,” Mitchell-Kidd told NewsNation. “But then she realized it was some type of lubricant or oil. She actually didn’t specify even baby oil. She just said he just started squirting it at her, squirting it all over her body. After she was covered in all this oil, that’s when the attack began.

The attorney continued, “Over the course of [the assault], her body got more and more limp. And she couldn’t figure out, essentially, what was causing it. ‘Cause it wasn’t as if she was forced any drugs. She said she had a cup of water that she took a sip of and she knew immediately it wasn’t just water, but she only took a sip. She felt that whatever the liquid was being squirted on her had something in it that essentially debilitated her and her faculties.”

Diddy was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution in September. Authorities said they seized more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant from his home in their investigation.

Mitchell-Kidd believed Diddy used oil and lubricant to facilitate sexual assault. Diddy’s former bodyguard Gene Deal made similar allegations in a separate interview.

“It seems that oil, in general, is used as a conduit for specific drugs like – for instance – GHB,” Mitchell-Kidd said. “So, in order to get that to topically take into somebody’s body, you need a conduit, which is typically oil. So, it seems to me that there were some types of drugs mixed into the oil, which is why he was dousing her.”

Diddy, who was denied bail, pleaded not guilty to his charges. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.