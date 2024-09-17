Diddy’s Massive Stash Of Baby Oil & Lubricant Exposed After RICO Arrest

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy is facing RICO charges, but the detail making headlines is the discovery of over 1,000 bottles of baby oil used in “Freak Off” parties.

In the latest chapter of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ever-evolving legal drama, the music mogul now finds himself at the center of a very different narrative—one that trades the glitz of Bad Boy Records for the grime of racketeering charges.

Federal authorities have hit Diddy with a RICO indictment, alleging years of abuse, coercion and sex trafficking. But amid the laundry list of crimes—kidnapping, bribery and even arson—one detail shines (literally) brighter than the rest: baby oil.

More than 1,000 bottles of the slippery substance were found during a search of his Miami and Los Angeles residences.

According to the indictment, “Freak Offs”—a term Diddy used for his lavish, drug-fueled sex parties—required meticulous preparation.

In addition to controlled substances, hotel rooms had to be stocked with baby oil, lubricant, extra linens and special lighting. These parties were apparently no small production—running for days and involving male commercial sex workers flown in at Diddy’s behest.

Guests left exhausted, often needing IV drips to recover—and the baby oil? Well, that was a party essential. The charges are as grim as they come and have raised more than a few eyebrows.

Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo, released a statement to AllHipHop claiming his client was being unfairly targeted.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Agnifilo stated. “Mr. Combs is not a criminal. He voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Social media is already alight with memes, turning what might be the messiest chapter in Diddy’s legacy into a slippery situation.

Here I am keeping good company with @DrewBarrymoreTV and I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/JEo2zqRe4Q — 50cent (@50cent) September 17, 2024

Diddy got a lot #babyoil — NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS 🇿🇦 🇨🇦 🇵🇸 (@afterthesunsets) September 17, 2024

Sounds like Diddy single handedly kept Johnson & Johnson in business through the pandemic #babyoil — Phoenix Shine (@Flame31Shine) September 17, 2024

That bad boy #Diddy had over 1000 lubrications and baby oils at his crib 🤣😂😂😂 maan ion wanna be round no type of combs not even a hair comb 😂😂😂😂 imma slide out ⏸️ 🤦🏿#babyoil #fyp — Yot (@YotWay334) September 17, 2024