EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Accuser’s Lawyer Calls Out Mogul’s Legal Team For “Disturbing” Behavior

Diddy wants a New York judge to dismiss April Lampros’ lawsuit. She is one of the multiple women who’ve accused the mogul of sexual assault.

Diddy accuser April Lampros contested his motion to dismiss her lawsuit and proposed adding more allegations to her complaint on Monday (September 2). According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Lampros’ lawyer Tyrone Blackburn requested approval for the “addition of new facts” and the withdrawal of emotional distress-related claims against Sony Music and others.

“At this time, the plaintiff seeks leave of the court to amend its complaint to withdraw the negligent infliction of emotional distress claim against corporate defendants and to add additional facts to remedy the issues in the pleading identified by the defendants in their respective motions to dismiss,” Blackburn wrote.

Lampros sued Diddy for sexual assault, battery, infliction of emotional distress and gender-motivated violence in May. Lampros accused Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, of sexually assaulting her on at least four occasions.

Diddy’s legal team attacked Lampros’ lawyer’s credibility in their motion to dismiss. They claimed Blackburn improperly filed cases for media attention and pressured defendants to settle out of court.

Blackburn defended himself in his response to the motion. He said Diddy’s legal team had a “sick obsession” with him that went from “flattering to disturbing.”

“[Combs and Bad Boy Records’] counsels attach themselves to a single sentence of an opinion of an unrelated case to try and classify the plaintiff’s pleading as ‘salacious’ or meritless with the sole intent of forcing defendants to ‘settle,” Blackburn wrote. “For starters, plaintiff never requested a settlement from defendants SC and BBR. The plaintiff intends to hold SC and BBR accountable for their actions before a jury of their peers.”

He continued, “Secondly, although this writer picks his clients, he does not pick their facts. If SC had not engaged in salacious criminal behavior, this writer would not have had anything salacious to file. SCs’ counsels should spend their time teaching him lessons he clearly missed growing up as a child: 1. No means no, and 2. men should never put their hands (or feet) on women.”

Blackburn also represents producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who sued Diddy in February. Lampros and Jones are two of the multiple people who’ve filed sexual assault lawsuits against Diddy over the past year.

Diddy settled one of the civil cases in November 2023. He is currently under federal investigation for sex trafficking.