Diddy Accuser’s Lawyer Brags About 10 Meetings With Prosecutors & Warns Of Superseding Indictment

Diddy was indicted on multiple charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. His trial is scheduled for May 2025.

Universal Music Group and Motown Records sought sanctions against Tyrone Blackburn, the attorney behind Lil Rod’s lawsuit against Diddy, at a hearing on Wednesday (October 16). UMG and Motown’s lawyers told a judge Blackburn needed to be sanctioned to stop others from filing “baseless” claims against the labels.

Blackburn warned the labels about getting ahead of themselves at the hearing. He suggested their executives may get named in a superseding indictment of Diddy.

“I would be really slow to spike the football,” Blackburn declared, per Courthouse News.

Lil Rod sued Diddy for sexual assault, among other allegations, in February. UMG CEO Lucian Grainge and Motown CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam were named as defendants in the lawsuit. Lil Rod, whose real name is Rodney Jones, implicated the executives in Diddy’s racketeering enterprise.

Diddy was indicted for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution in September. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors hinted at filing more charges on October 10. Blackburn said he was meeting with the prosecution for a 10th time for what he believed would be a superseding indictment.

UMG and Motown’s lawyers pursued sanctions against Blackburn before Diddy was indicted. Attorneys claimed Lil Rod’s allegations regarding Grainge and the labels were “objectively false” in May.

“The facts here compellingly cry out for sanctions,” the lawyers argued. “Not only is Blackburn’s conduct part of a consistent pattern of behavior, but he has used the outrageous allegations he pleads to self-promote on social media … Sir Lucian Grainge has had his reputation sullied by absolutely false accusations, which Plaintiff and Blackburn either knew were false or simply did not care whether they were true or false.”

Diddy has remained in jail since his arrest. He was denied bail but filed an appeal. His trial is scheduled to begin in May 2025.