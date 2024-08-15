Diddy Accuser Lil Rod Pops Out At 50 Cent’s Festival

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Rod, who’s suing 50 Cent’s rival Diddy for sexual assault and much more, attended the G-Unit rapper’s Humor & Harmony Weekend.

Uncle Murda crossed paths with Lil Rod, the producer suing Diddy for $30 million, at 50 Cent’s Humor & Harmony Weekend in Shreveport, Louisiana. Uncle Murda shared a clip of his interaction with Lil Rod on Thursday (August 15).

“I ran into the n#### that accused Diddy of all that weird s### #TheProducer,” Uncle Murda wrote on Instagram. “Homie want his money by Monday. Everybody was outside Humor & Harmony Vibes Whoaaaaaa S### Crazy #NoDiddy.

Lil Rod, whose real name is Rodney Jones, spoke briefly in Uncle Murda’s video.

“I’m from Chicago,” Lil Rod said. “We don’t play about our business.”

Lil Rod filed a bombshell lawsuit against Diddy in February. The producer said he was sexually assaulted, drugged and forced to solicit sex workers, among other claims, during his time working for Diddy.

Lil Rod accused Diddy of leading a “widespread and dangerous criminal sex trafficking organization.” Lil Rod also claimed Diddy had damning footage of various celebrities and power players who attended the disgraced mogul’s “freak-off” parties.

“While living and traveling with Mr. Combs, Mr. Jones discovered that Mr. Combs has hidden cameras in every room of his homes,” Lil Rod’s lawyer wrote. “Mr. Jones believes that Mr. Combs has recordings of Defendants Lucian Charles Grainge, Ethiopia Habtemariam, as well as other celebrities, music label executives, politicians, and athletes … Mr. Combs possesses compromising footage of every person that has attended his freak-off parties and his house parties.”

Diddy is under federal investigation for allegations of sex trafficking. Homeland Security raided his homes in March, but he hasn’t been charged with any crimes thus far.

Lil Rod was just one of the many people who sued Diddy for sexual assault over the past year. Diddy’s legal woes began when his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura sued him for rape and years of abuse in November 2023. The two quickly settled out of court, but more women filed lawsuits in subsequent weeks and months.

Diddy maintains his innocence.