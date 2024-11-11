Diddy Allegations Scaring Off Potential Buyers Of Los Angeles Mansion

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy awaits trial in a sex trafficking and racketeering case. He is trying to sell one of the homes the feds raided in their investigation.

Diddy’s legal woes hurt the market for his Los Angeles mansion. According to PEOPLE, the Hip-Hop mogul’s listing received no offers over the past two months.

“The property itself is stunning, yet it’s clear that the criminal allegations has impacted buyer interest,” a real estate source told PEOPLE. “There has been some overseas curiosity from high-profile international buyers, but no serious offers. “It’s already a challenging market with buyers being more cautious in general. Coupled with the property’s high profile and recent news, it’s making it a tougher sell.”

Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, sought $61.5 million for his home in Holmby Hills. Homeland Security raided the mansion in March.

Authorities arrested Diddy for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution in September. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Diddy remains in a New York jail after judges refused to grant him bail. He filed a renewed motion for bond on Friday (November 8).

“Mr. Combs proposes an updated bail package that is far more robust than the previous proposal,” his lawyers wrote.

The proposal included a $50 million bond, 24/7 monitoring, visitor restrictions and no internet or phone access except for meetings with Diddy’s legal team. Diddy and his family also offered to surrender their passports to secure his release.

Diddy’s trial is scheduled for May 2025. Judge Arun Subramanian denied Diddy’s request for an expansive gag order on November 8.

“Not all alleged victims will be participants in this case, and a blanket restriction on their speech will silence individuals who may never have anything to do with the proceedings here,” the judge said. “And in any event, less restrictive alternatives must be considered and rejected before imposing a restraint on speech.”

Diddy faces up to life in prison if convicted. His sex trafficking charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years behind bars.