Diddy Alleged Gang Rape Victim Breaks Silence On Brutal Assault 

Diddy is accused of orchestrating a brutal attack, issuing threats, and attempting to silence his alleged victim.

A woman who filed a lawsuit accusing Sean “Diddy” Combs of a brutal gang rape is speaking out about the harrowing details of the alleged assault.

Ashley Parham, filed suit against Combs in a California federal court in October last year. She detailed the alleged attack during an interview with Ashleigh Banfield of NewsNation.

Parham claims she first encountered Diddy through a man named Shane Pearce, who she met at a bar. Pearce was on a FaceTime phone call with the mogul. Diddy overheard her saying, “I wasn’t impressed by him and wasn’t a fan, and that I thought he killed Tupac.”

Parham claims Diddy threatened “to come after me,” although she didn’t take him seriously at the time.

According to Parnham, she was stunned to eventually meet Diddy at Pearce’s home.

“He basically started threatening me with human trafficking and that they could take me anywhere and sell me,” she explained.

Parham alleged Diddy “got extremely angry,” and “sexually assaulted me vaginally with the remote, extremely violently.”

She goes on to describe a shocking attack. “They took turns raping me, and Sean Combs raped me anally,” Parham states. “Shane Pearce also raped me, but vaginally, and the bodyguard guy he, he raped me as well, while Sean Combs was sitting in a chair, naked, filming it and jerking off to watching me being raped.”

Diddy Allegedly Bragged About Paying For Tupac Shakur’s Murder

After the attack, Parham claimed Diddy bragged about it. He said had “gotten away with more serious crimes,” and boasted that he ” paid to have Tupac killed.”

Parham states Diddy tried to bribe her and even had his mother, Janice Combs, attempt to convince her to accept money to stay silent about the alleged rapes.

Parham tried to make her escape and went at Diddy with a knife, cutting him, but was subdued. She managed to flee after a neighbor came to investigate the noise, which created a distraction for her to get away.

“That’s when I ran towards him and his house,” Parham recalled. “Then someone, I believe it was Sean Combs … started firing a gun at me.”

Parham claims the neighbor called the cops, but the officer who responded “couldn’t have cared less” about her complaints.

“He didn’t offer me help. He didn’t offer me an ambulance,” she claimed. “I told him that Sean Combs had raped me, and he didn’t write, offer me a ride or any type of help. He just left me for dead there.”

Parham said she was “in a state of shock” and went back to the scene of the alleged rape to get her belongings.

“I was alone in the room, and I just ended up falling asleep,” she explained. “And I know that doesn’t make any sense to people, but the Orinda hills are incredibly dark and windy roads with no street lights. The idea of running half naked down to police who weren’t going to help me anyways, wasn’t going to happen because I assumed that they were going to…Sean Combs people were waiting for me if I tried to leave. I just, I just lost faith and humanity, and kind of just gave up and lied in the bed in a catatonic like state until I fell asleep.”

In the morning, Pearce returned her things, and she drove back home.

Diddy Denies Allegations

Combs denied the accusations via a statement provided to News Nation by his attorneys:

“As the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department confirmed, her report was thoroughly investigated and it was determined the claims were ‘unfounded.’ Mr. Combs was nowhere near Orinda, California, on the day she claims she was assaulted.”

The attorneys’ added: “There is no evidence that Mr. Combs was ever in the same room as Ms. Parham. She is completely unbelievable and no sane person who views the evidence will credit her story.”