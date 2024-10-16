Diddy Accused Of Brutal Gang Rape In Retaliation For Tupac Shakur Murder Accusation 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A woman claimed Sean “Diddy” Combs and three other men savagely assaulted her because she believed he was involved in Tupac Shakur’s death.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing disturbing claims in a new lawsuit from a woman claiming the embattled mogul violated her with a TV remote before he and his associates brutally gang-raped her because she implied the Bad Boy Records founder was involved in the murder of Tupac Shakur.

TMZ reports a woman named Ashley Parham claims she was introduced to Diddy in 2018 over a FaceTime call by a man she met at the bar. She was unimpressed by the famous rapper and accused him of involvement in Tupac’s death.

Parham alleged Diddy told her she would “pay” for her remarks and followed through with his threat a month later after their mutual acquaintance invited her to his home in Orinda, California.

Parham recalled a horrific encounter, which she claims began with Diddy holding a knife to her face and threatening to cut her face in a “Glasgow smile” in retaliation for her remarks about Tupac’s murder.

She claimed Combs Enterprises chief of staff Kristina Khorram, who Diddy once referred to as his “right hand,” was present and told her boss not to cut Parham because they could potentially “sell” her to clients for sex before threatening to have her sent overseas where her family would never find her.

Parham says Diddy then removed her clothes at knifepoint, and smothered her with an unknown liquid substance before violently sexually assaulting her with a TV remote.

Parham claims the attack escalated from there, with Diddy threatening her life. He then subjected her to a vicious a### rape and summoned two other men who also anally raped her. She also accused a fourth man of vaginal rape.

After the alleged assaults, Parham claimed her attackers, including Diddy, went outside to smoke. She then made her escape, grabbing a knife, but had to pass Diddy to exit the property.

He allegedly told Parham he had given her “enough drugs to take out a horse” and was shocked to see her walking. He also made a lewd comment about the alleged rape before offering her hush money to say she consented to everything.

When she refused and told Diddy she would report the attack to the police, Parham claims Diddy told her nobody would believe her claims and threatened to harm her family if she went to the authorities. She claimed one of Diddy’s associates showed her a phone displaying what seemed to be a live video feed from outside her sister’s house.

Diddy allegedly referenced Tupac’s murder, telling Parham he’d gotten away with bigger crimes and even called his mother, Janice Combs, to convince Parham not to report her son.

Parham claims she chased Diddy with the knife she took from the home but took mercy on him when he pleaded for his life. She then fled for the exit, but Diddy caught up with her and she lunged at him with the knife, grazing his stomach.

She escaped and got help from a neighbor who called the police. Parham claims she reported the incident to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department, Walnut Creek Police and the Orinda Police Department but was told no law enforcement agency had an active investigation in response to her reports.

Diddy is currently being held without bond at the Metropolitan Detention Center until his racketeering trial, which is slated for May 5, 2025.

His attorneys have not yet responded to Parham’s allegations. However, they claimed the case against Diddy “is rapidly becoming a media circus,” in a new filing Tuesday (October 15). Diddy’s legal team pointed to Tony Buzbee’s plans to file over 100 new lawsuits, six of which were filed this week.

“With each new anonymous accuser, Mr. Combs is being forced to defend his entire sexual history rather than specific, actionable claims. This undermines his right to a fair trial.”

Parham is not one of Buzbee’s clients. She is reportedly represented by Ariel Mitchell and Shawn Perez.