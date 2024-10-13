2Pac’s Step-Brother Says Theory Diddy Was Involved In His Murder Is “High On The List”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

As previously reported, 2Pac’s family hired powerhouse attorney Alex Spiro to investigate the Bad Boy Records mogul’s potential connection to the 1996 shooting.

2Pac‘s stepbrother and fellow Thug Life rapper, Mopreme Shakur, stopped by Piers Morgan Uncensored on Friday (October 11) to discuss Diddy’s possible involvement in the legendary rapper’s death. As previously reported, 2Pac’s family hired powerhouse attorney Alex Spiro to investigate the Bad Boy Records mogul’s potential connection to the 1996 shooting.

During their conversation, Shakur suggested he wouldn’t necessarily be surprised if it turned out Diddy did have something to do with 2Pac’s murder.

“Quite possibly—kind of looking that way,” Shakur said when asked if he thinks Diddy was tied to the killing. “Here we are 27 yeas later and the theory involving him is quite high on the list.”

Morgan recalled Diddy calling Mopreme Shakur in 2008 to deny any involvement in 2Pac’s death after the L.A. Times ran a story suggesting Diddy’s associates planned the infamous 1994 shooting at Quad Recording Studios in New York City that put 2Pac in the hospital. The Times retracted the article just weeks after being published after they determined their own reporting wasn’t credible.

2Pac was shot on September 7, 1996, in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He had just left a Mike Tyson boxing match at the MGM Grand when a white Cadillac pulled up alongside his vehicle. An unidentified gunman, believed to be Orlando Anderson, opened fire, striking 2Pac multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital and placed on life support but succumbed to his injuries six days later at the age of 25.

Anderson’s uncle, Duane “Keefe D” Davis, claimed numerous times he was in the car when the shooting occurred. Nearly 30 years after 2Pac’s murder, Davis was arrested for the shooting and is awaiting trial. As for Diddy, people have long suspected he was somehow involved considering his artist Biggie was beefing with 2Pac as the East Coast-West Coast rap rivalry heated up. Biggie suffered a similar fate less than a year later while visiting Los Angeles.

According to a detective that testified in his case, Keefe D claimed former Death Row CEO Suge Knight, who was driving the car that 2Pac was shot in, told people Diddy was responsible “if not directly, indirectly for the murder of his good friend.”

In July, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told PEOPLE, “Sean Combs has never been considered a suspect in the Tupac Shakur homicide investigation.” Investigators also told TMZ, “Diddy was never a suspect in the 2Pac murder investigation, and that remains true today.”

Diddy was arrested on September 16 on three RICO charges: racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. After being denied bail multiple times, he appeared at a status conference hearing on Thursday (October 10) at a Manhattan courthouse, where the judge decided to keep him detained. His trial has been set for May 5. He has pleaded not guilty.