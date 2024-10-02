Diddy Dismisses Ex-Adult Film Star’s Lawsuit As Just Another One “Without Proof”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The latest saga involving Sean “Diddy” Combs, who remains behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center following his arrest last month, is nothing more another lawsuit without proof, at least that’s what a spokesperson for Diddy said in a statement to AllHipHop.

Shortly after one of Diddy’s sexual assault accusers, Adria English, filed her suit, her attorneys Ariel Mitchell-Kidd and Steven A. Metcalf submitted a motion to withdraw as counsel, saying they “fundamentally disagree” with the former adult film actress’ claims.

“[English] has provided conflicting instructions that make it unreasonably difficult for Attorneys to effectively represent English,” Ariel Mitchell-Kidd explained in a statement. “There has been a breakdown in the Attorney-Client relationship between Attorneys and [English].”

Diddy’s team promptly jumped on the opportunity to once again defend the Bad Boy Records mogul.

“Less than three months after filing her lawsuit against Sean Combs, Adria English has been dropped by both of her attorneys after making completely fabricated statements,” the spokesperson said. “In papers filed with the court today, her former attorneys cited Ms. English’s ‘questionable antics’ and ‘undermining behavior.’

“As we’ve said from the start, anyone can file a lawsuit without proof — and this case is a clear example of that. Adria English escalated things by filing false police reports and making baseless claims, using high-profile events as a backdrop to harm innocent people. No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted, or sex trafficked anyone.”

Diddy was taken into custody on September 16 at a Manhattan hotel and slapped with three charges: racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty. His legal team is attempting a third time at bail, filing a notice of appeal.

Defense attorneys hoped to convince the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to overturn Judge Andrew Carter’s decision to deny Diddy bail. Judge Carter upheld a previous ruling by Robyn Tarnofsky, who deemed Diddy a flight risk and danger to the community.