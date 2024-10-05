2Pac’s Family Hires Star Attorney To Investigate Diddy’s Possible Connection To His Murder

The Hip-Hop legend was gunned down at a Las Vegas intersection on September 7, 1996 at the peak of the West Coast-East Coast rap rivalry.

Tupac Shakur’s family has hired high profile attorney Alex Spiro and a team of investigators to probe into any connection to Diddy and Hip-Hop legend’s murder. 2Pac was gunned down at a Las Vegas intersection on September 7, 1996 at the peak of the West Coast-East Coast rap rivalry. The Bad Boy Records founder has long been suspected of having a hand in his demise, although nothing has ever been proven.

A break in the case came in September 2023, when Keefe D was arrested and charged with the killing. He’s previously made claims that Diddy offered $1 million for a hit on the All Eyez on Me rapper. He will go to trial next March. In the meantime, Shakur’s family is evidently trying to determine once and for all if Diddy, Biggie’s close personal friend and collaborator, had anything to do with it.

According to a detective that testified in his case, Keefe D claimed former Death Row CEO Suge Knight, who was driving the car that Shakur was shot in, told people Diddy was ‘responsible “if not directly, indirectly for the murder of his good friend.” Mere months after 2Pac’s murder, Biggie was fatally shot in Los Angeles that was blamed on the West Coast side of the ongoing beef.

It’s important to note Diddy has never been arrested, indicted or charged in connection to these claims. Numerous outlets have reported and independently confirmed directly with law enforcement that there’s no new information or pending or active investigation.

In July, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told PEOPLE, “Sean Combs has never been considered a suspect in the Tupac Shakur homicide investigation.’TMZ also was told by investigators, “Diddy was never a suspect in the 2Pac murder investigation, and that remains true today. In other words … it’s clear cops weren’t buying what Keefe D was selling about Puff, and didn’t deem his claim as credible.”

Diddy told AllHipHop in 2008, “This story is beyond ridiculous and completely false. Neither Biggie nor I had any knowledge of any attack before, during or after it happened. It is a complete lie to suggest that there was any involvement by Biggie or myself.”

Keefe D’s own attorney has argued in his current case that he has lied about his involvement in the shooting simply for clout. Furthermore, his story has changed several times.

The latest development adds to the onslaught of cases piling up on Diddy. The embattled mogul was arrested on September 16 at a Manhattan hotel on three RICO charges: racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty. His legal team is attempting a third time at bail, filing a notice of appeal.