Diddy Alleged Victims Fear For Safety If Mogul Granted Bond 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Diddy could potentially be released on bond at a hearing on Monday (November 25), and his alleged victims are reportedly scared.

The alleged victims of Sean “Diddy” Combs have reportedly received death threats and are concerned for their safety should the Bad Boy Entertainment founder be granted bond.

Judge Arun Subramanian is to make a final determination on Diddy’s bail status on Monday (November 25), after prosecutors raised concerns about the incarcerated mogul’s potential to obstruct justice.

Attorney for multiple alleged victims Ariel Mitchell addressed the upcoming bail hearing during a recent appearance on NewsNation’s Banfield.

“All of them are very apprehensive about their safety if he were to be granted bond,” Mitchel said of the alleged victims. “I am confident in the court. I am sure that the court will remain with their previous decision of no bond.”

According to Mitchell, her clients have received messages from unknown sources threatening their lives. Among them is grand jury witness Courtney Burgess, who claims to own the copyright for Kim Porter’s alleged memoir.

“There have been threats from people on the internet, but not from, at least, what we don’t know from Diddy to be directly.” she added. “Mr. Burgess has received several death threats. My client, Mrs. Parham, has been receiving threats, but we don’t know if they’re just regular people from the internet, or if they’re actually people who were sent by Diddy.”

Mitchell Accuses Diddy Of Trying To Silence Her

Mitchell claimed she’s “been making noise about Diddy since 2021,” and accused Diddy of “trying to silence me for years.”

However, she argued, “If anybody is feeling the pressure, I’m sure it’s him,” but is anxious about him potentially being released on bond.

“I keep two straps on me,’ she asserted. “And I have God protecting me. I’m not scared. As long as he’s behind bars. I will say, if he does get out, I am grateful to hear that the judge won’t let him come back to Miami, so, to that extent, I’m very grateful. If he were to come back to Miami, I probably would be a little nervous and probably beef up security, I’m pretty good with my Smith and Wesson.”