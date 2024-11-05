Best Friend Of Diddy’s Ex Kim Porter Shoots Down Rumors Of Tell-All Book   

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Porter’s best friend of 30 years is addressing speculation that the late model wrote a tell-all manuscript before her death.

The best friend of Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ late partner Kim Porter is breaking her silence on the existence of an alleged bombshell manuscript.

For months, rumors have circulated that Porter wrote a diary about her time with the embattled mogul. Last week, Courtney Burgess testified before a grand jury after being subpoenaed by Department of Homeland Security agents. He claimed he was given flash drives containing Kim Porter’s “unedited” manuscript along with videos of Diddy assaulting multiple victims.

However, according to Kim Porter’s best friend of 30 years, no such document exists. During an interview with TMZ, Lawanda Lane, who also lived with the late model for two decades, and was the caregiver of Kim and Diddy’s twin daughters, claimed Porter never wrote anything down.

Furthermore, Lane said she was responsible for sorting through Porter’s belongings after her death in 2018. She distributed her belongings to family and friends and insisted she never found a manuscript.

Lane isn’t the only person dismissing rumors Kim Porter wrote a book. Porter’s ex-husband Al B. Sure! filed a cease and desist demanding that Amazon stop selling a purported memoir on its website.

Diddy & Kim Porter’s Children Denounce Manuscript Rumors

Diddy and Porter’s children also denounced the book, dismissing the gossip as “simply untrue” saying that anyone suggesting otherwise “is misrepresenting themselves.”

In September, the siblings shared a statement on social media addressing the supposed book.

“Please understand that any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart.”

They also rejected rumors of “foul play” in their mother’s death while asking for respect for their mother’s memory.

“We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives,” the siblings shared. “Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories.