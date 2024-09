Porter died from lumbar pneumonia in 2018 at just 47 years old, though several people—including Brown’s father Al B. Sure!—suspect something more sinister had taken place.

Four of Diddy’s children—Quincy Brown, Christian (King), Jessie and D’Lila Combs—have made a statement about the alleged memoir written by their late mother, Kim Porter. In a social media statement, they insisted no such book exists and is entirely fictitious.

“We have seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs’ relationship, as well as about our mom’s tragic passing, that we feel the need to speak out,” they begin. “Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not, and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves.

“Additionally, please understand that any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart.”

Porter died from lumbar pneumonia in 2018 at just 47 years old, though several people—including Brown’s father Al B. Sure!—suspect something more sinister had taken place, possibly related to Diddy. They kids assured their readers that is not the case.

“Our lives were shattered when we lost our mother,” they continued. “She was our world, and nothing has been the same since she passed. While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established. There was no foul play. Grief is a lifelong process, and we ask that everyone respect our request for peace as we continue to cope with her loss every day.”

They concluded, “We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives. Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories. We ask that everyone please respect our mother, Kim Porter, and hold her legacy in high regard so that she may rest in peace. It’s what she deserves. We love you and miss you Mommy.”

Al B. Sure! has been among the most vocal about Porter’s death. On Monday (September 23), he issued a series of Instagram posts slamming the book alleged book, Kim’s Lost Words: A Journey for Justice from the Other Side, which has since been removed from Amazon. He maintains Porter was murdered.

“For over a decade and a half, I’ve been posting about, and tagging random law enforcement agencies in hopes to protect loved ones, avoid deaths & tragedies that could have all been avoided,” he began. “Despite this, I have been ignored, ridiculed and medically silenced to cover up these crimes you’re all now aware of by a very aggressive #PR Team and costly campaign to silence and physically harm me from exposing.

“It only aimed to prevent me from further sharing publicly the facts and insights @LadyKP shared with me during our frequent and intimate conversations in her selfless attempts to save my life by sharing frequent plans to do harm, and possibly by ending my life.”

He continued, “I am writing this post to formally request an investigation into an entire group of individuals who worked at or around the residence of Ms. Kimberly Porter including the publicists who assisted drafting this. It has come to my attention that these persons were also instructed to steal her computer and mobile devices, which contained her ‘original book notes.’ Original notes are distinct from the fabricated b####### and offensive pages circulated via Amazon which depict graphic sexual acts involving me that NEVER took place and were edited and added after Ms. Porter’s tragic murder.”

Diddy was arrested on September 16 on three charges: sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution in New York. He pleaded not guilty.