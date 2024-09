Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A former federal inmate with an inside source at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn claims Diddy isn’t eating out of fear he’ll be poisoned. Speaking to News Nation, Wall Street Prison Consultants Founder Larry Levine claims the source told him Diddy has been starving himself, referring to him as “paranoid.”

“When people go into custody, they have anxiety, they’re depressed, a lot of things going through their mind and one of the things they do is they stop eating. Look what happened to Jeff Epstein. I got people every day, ‘Do you think they’re going to Epstein him?’ I don’t know. Imagine if someone paid someone off on the inside to actually poison his food, give him a heart attack and he dies? No one would really think anything of that. That may be one of the reasons he’s not eating.”

Levine goes on to speculate Diddy might possibly be considering a Kosher diet after he was visited by a dietician. However, Diddy’s alleged hunger strike certainly hasn’t been proven. A fan in the comment section, who claims to have a friend who works in the same spot Diddy is being held, says they have first-hand knowledge that Diddy is doing just fine.

“This is cap,” the person said. “My bro works in the shu unit where he is being held. THIS IS NOT TRUE. Puff cool, and meeting with lawyers everyday and eating good. Stop it.”

Diddy was arrested at a luxury hotel in Manhattan on September 16 and charged with three counts: sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution in New York. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison. His attorneys were working hard to get him out of prison to await trial, but a judge has denied bail multiple times.

Diddy’s attorney ultimately decided stop attempts to get him transferred to Essex County.

“Following the September 18, 2024 court appearance, the court ordered a status update from counsel concerning any request related to the location of [Diddy’s] detention,” attorney Marc Agnifilo wrote. “At this point, there is no request from counsel that the court take any action.”

Diddy was recently placed on suicide watch, a routine procedure for high-profile inmates.