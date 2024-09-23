EXCLUSIVE: Diddy’s Lawyer Drops Bid To Get Him Out Of Roach-Infested “Tragedy” Of A Jail

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy awaits trial for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Sean “Diddy” Combs will remain in the infamous Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits trial for sex trafficking and racketeering. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Diddy’s attorney ditched efforts to get him transferred from the MDC jail to Essex County on Monday (September 23).

“Following the September 18, 2024 court appearance, the court ordered a status update from counsel concerning any request related to the location of Mr. Combs’ detention,” his lawyer Marc Agnifilo wrote. “At this point, there is no request from counsel that the court take any action.”

Diddy was placed in a jail described as “hell on earth” and an “ongoing tragedy.” His attorney suggested a move to Essex County at his bail hearing.

Last week, Diddy was placed on suicide watch at the MDC jail. His lawyer said the disgraced mogul was not suicidal, calling it a routine procedure for high-profile inmates.

Authorities arrested Diddy for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution on September 16. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. Two judges denied him bail.

“For decades, Sean Combs … abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct,” Diddy’s indictment read. “To do so, Combs relied on the employees, resources and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled—creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.”

Diddy was indicted after facing multiple lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and other crimes. His ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura was the first victim to sue him in November 2023.

The Bad Boy Records founder faces up to life in prison if convicted. Diddy’s sex trafficking charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years behind bars.