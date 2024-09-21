Diddy Mental Health Update: “Strong And Healthy” In “Hell On Earth” Jail

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is not trying to take his own life as he faces serious federal charges and prepares for a complex legal fight.

Sean “Diddy” Combs remains composed and determined as he faces significant legal battles despite being placed on suicide watch in New York’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

Federal authorities apprehended the music mogul last Monday, charging him with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation with the intent to engage in prostitution.

Diddy has entered a plea of not guilty.

Despite being held without bail, numerous media outlets reported his protective suicide watch status, which his representative said was a routine and precautionary measure.

“Mr. Combs is strong, healthy, and focused on his defense,” the spokesperson said. “He is committed to fighting this case and has full confidence in his legal team and the truth.”

Diddy is slated to attend his initial pretrial conference next week.

His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, has vowed an intense legal fight for the artist’s release from custody.

“(Combs is) going to fight this with all of his energy and all of his might and the full confidence of his lawyers, and I expect a long battle with a good result for Mr. Combs,” Agnifilo told reporters.

The founder of Bad Boy Records has faced relentless scrutiny of late, with federal searches conducted at his properties in Miami and Los Angeles in March.

This period has also seen Diddy swamped with several lawsuits and allegations of sexual misconduct, many of which are still under review.

Adding to his legal challenges, last November, Cassie Ventura, a former partner, filed a lawsuit accusing Diddy of physical and sexual abuse during their relationship.

This case was quickly settled out of court and dismissed, but subsequent surveillance footage surfaced showing him assaulting Ventura in a hotel corridor back in 2016.

This event led the 54-year-old to apologize for his “inexcusable behavior.”

Diddy is backed by a legal team ready to engage in a lengthy courtroom battle and insists on his innocence while placing trust in the judicial process to vindicate him of the charges.