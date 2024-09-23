Ex-Da Band Member Calls Out Diddy For “Literally Assaulting” Men: “He Preys On You”

The Bad Boy mogul, who’s currently incarcerated at Brooklyn’s MDC, pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

A former member of Diddy’s Making the Band group Da Band, Freddy P, recently sat down with The Art of Dialogue, where he got brutally honest about what he witnessed being around the Bad Boy Records founder. Diddy has been under heavy scrutiny since ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura sued him for sexual and physical assault in November 2023. As more and more people came forward with Diddy horror stories, federal investigators swooped in, culminating with his arrest on September 16.

Diddy currently remains behind the bars of Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, presumably until his trial. In the meantime, associates like Freddy P keep coming forward with their accounts.

“He’s literally assaulting men,” Freddy P says in the clip “It may be common nowadays, but for a man to walk up and slap your ass and say ‘let me get your number’ or ‘come to my hotel room,’ that s### is not normal and I never heard no s### like that in my lifetime for no man to approach you like that. And he’s done it several times. I could imagine that Puffy approaches these guys going through financial situations. When things ain’t hot no more, you fall back on people like him. He preys on you.”

Freddy P also believes because Diddy has provided so much for so many people that they felt obligated to remain silent: “It’s a lot of rappers out here that have secrets because they fell into these situations with Puffy — and I know this personally.”

Freddy P also explained why he ultimately walked away from Da Band and distanced himself from Diddy altogether.

“One day, I was waking up, and I was in a mood,” he continues. “I’m in the studio, I’m snapping or whatever. I didn’t even want to be f##### with. You know when you around a bunch of goofies and you a street n####, sometimes you don’t want to be around the nerds. So I’m in that b####; I’m just frustrated with a lot of s### going on.

“Anyway, we get into a situation. We in front of everybody, n#### like, ‘Man, what you think you bout it or something?’ He was like, ‘N####, I’ll buy every house on your block, shut every light off in that b####, and every time you come out that b#### you’ll get popped.’ When he tell you some s### like that, you go to picture him purchasing every house, you going to picture every light going off, and that s### silenced me.”

Diddy was indicted by a grand jury on September 12. He’s pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution in New York. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.