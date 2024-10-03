Al B. Sure Hit With Threat Following Cease & Desist Over Kim Porter Memoir

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Christopher Guzze, who crafted the alleged memoir, warned Al B. Sure not to “lock horns” with him over the book.

The author of an alleged Kim Porter memoir warned Al B. Sure after the late model’s ex-husband filed a cease and desist demanding that Amazon stop selling the book on its website.

Kim’s Lost Words: A Journey For Justice, From the Other Side… was recently delisted by Amazon amid objections from Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lawyers, and Porter’s children in addition to Sure’s demands.

Todd Christopher Guzze crafted the memoir, allegedly using a flash drive from sources “very close to Kim and Sean Combs.” During a recent interview, Guzze dismissed Sure challenging the book’s authenticity.

“Al doesn’t have the flash drive,” he asserted. “So how would he know? How does he know what Kim wrote?”

Guzze also claimed Sure wants media attention and “leaked” the cease and desist to the press before notifying him. However, he warned Sure not to “lock horns” with him.

“Be careful,” he said. “Look me up. Look at my other lawsuit, 40 million in Miami. Go look at what I’m doing over there.”

Guzze denied referencing Al B. Sure by name but admitted he is “very briefly” depicted in the book “eye witnessing” what the interview described as “nefarious activities.” The alleged memoir reportedly claims Sure had a sexual relationship with Diddy.

“They might have a peg leg to stand on,” he conceded, but added, “I didn’t say it. She said it.”

He also addressed Diddy and Kim Porter’s children claiming the book was an attempt to capitalize on her death.

“Are they going to make comments about the victims of Sean Combs?” Guzze questioned. “Or are they just going to focus on trying to call the memoir fake? Let’s see their statement about all the victims.”

Guzze recently admitted he was unsure if the book was authentic.

“If somebody put my feet to the fire and they said, ‘Life or death, is that book real?’ I have to say I don’t know. But it’s real enough to me,” he told Rolling Stone. “Sometimes you have to just put it out there. Maybe not 100 percent of the book is true, but maybe 80 percent is. That is to get those people to come forward and either corroborate or deny [the claims], and that helps me as an investigator to know the truth.”