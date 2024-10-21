Diddy Allegedly Drugged Raped 13-Year-Old As Two Celebs Watched, According To New Lawsuit 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy and an unnamed celebrity are accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at a VMAs afterparty as a female celeb watched.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has reportedly been hit by a lawsuit from an accuser who claims the Bad Boy Records boss drugged and raped her at a party when she was only 13 years old.

The suit, one of seven filed on Sunday night (October 20), by attorney Tony Buzbee alleges the assault took place at an afterparty Diddy hosted for the MTV Video Music Awards, according to court documents obtained by The Mirror US.

The lawsuit alleged the teen turned up to the VMAs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City but didn’t have a ticket. Nonetheless, she was determined to get into the event and began approaching limo drivers, including one who worked for Diddy. The driver allegedly told her the mogul “liked younger girls,” said she “fit what Diddy was looking for” and told her to return at 10 p.m. when he would take her to the afterparty.

Upon arrival at the bash, the alleged victim claims she was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement but never received a copy, according to the suit.

“Plaintiff observed widespread drug use, including marijuana and cocaine,” the complaint states. “Plaintiff accepted a drink, a reddish-yellow mixture that tasted like orange juice, cranberry juice, and something bitter.”

After consuming the drink, the accuser claims she began feeling “woozy and lightheaded” and entered what she believed to be an empty bedroom so she could lie down for a moment. She did not lock the door.”

The complaint continued, alleging Diddy entered the room a short time later with a male and female celebrity before he “aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, ‘You are ready to party.'”

The girl claims Diddy tossed her at the male celeb, referred to in the documents as Celebrity A, who allegedly “removed Plaintiff’s clothes as she grew more and more disoriented.”

According to the lawsuit, the alleged victim was “held down by Celebrity A who vaginally raped her while Combs and Celebrity B, a female, watched.”

The complaint continued: “After the male celebrity finished, Combs then vaginally raped Plaintiff while the Celebrity A and Celebrity B watched. Combs attempted to force Plaintiff to perform oral sex on him, but she resisted by hitting Combs in the neck; he stopped.”

The girl claims she took her clothes and wandered around the house naked while searching for an exit. She claims she only got dressed once she was outside the property.

“Eventually, Plaintiff reached a gas station,” the filing stated. “A female clerk noticed her distress and allowed her to use the phone. Plaintiff called her father, admitted that she had lied about her whereabouts, and asked him to pick her up.”

The alleged victim “fell into a deep depression which continues to affect every facet of her life.”

Buzbee’s law firm reportedly represents over 150 clients suing the Bad Boy Records boss.

Diddy’s lawyers denied the allegations.

“The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today’s barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity,” they said last week. “Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.”

Diddy was indicted for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution in September. He denies the allegations and remains in jail awaiting trial, slated to begin in May 2025. An appeals court will hear arguments in his bid for bail on November 4.