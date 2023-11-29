Diddy Axed From Harlem Charter School Partnership Following Bombshell Lawsuits

Harlem Prep opened in 2016 with the Bad Boy Records mogul in the role of an advisor.

Diddy is continuing to feel the repercussions from Cassie Ventura’s bombshell lawsuit, which is causing a ripple effect in the Bad Boys mogul’s life. On Tuesday (November 28), the Capital Preparatory Harlem Charter School in New York City announced it has ended its partnership with Diddy.

“Following a comprehensive evaluation, a decision has been made to end the partnerships between Capital Preparatory Schools and Sean Combs,” Dr. Steve Perry, founder and head of schools, said. “While this decision was not made lightly, we firmly believe it is in the best interest of our organization’s health and future.”

Harlem Prep opened in 2016 with the aim of offering more educational opportunities for young men and women in the community. A Bronx location opened in 2020. Diddy served as an advisor and provided support.

“The kids of Harlem should have access to opportunity and a quality education and deserve to learn on a campus that reflects the level of excellence we aspire for them to achieve,” Diddy said in 2021. “This new campus for Capital Prep Harlem reflects my commitment to empowering as many children as I can and creating spaces for the next generation of leaders to thrive in every aspect of their lives.”

Despite Diddy’s good intentions, his reputation has taken a giant hit over the last 12 days. Ventura filed the suit on November 16, alleging rape and physical assault. Since then, two other lawsuits have been filed alleging similar behavior. The Harlem Charter School’s decision comes not long after Diddy stepped down as chairman of his own company REVOLT. He reportedly made a “temporary” decision last week to vacate the role as his various lawsuits get sorted out.

Diddy and Ventura settled out of court less than 24 hours after she filed in a Manhattan federal court. Shortly after the resolution, Atlanta’s Agenda Studios canceled an event promoting Diddy’s tequila brand, DELEÓN. As the company explained on Instagram, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the unfortunate cancellation of Sunday’s highly anticipated DELEÓN Day Party. Recent, serious allegations against DELEÓN Tequila owner, Sean “Puff” Combs,” have compelled us to take immediate action. In light of these circumstances, we believe it is in the best interest of our community to regrettably cancel the event. We understand the disappointment this may bring, but we remain committed to the values of integrity and accountability.”

Additionally, journalist/marketing specialist Dawn Montgomery announced she would no longer be part of REVOLT’s Monuments to Me podcast, tweeting on November 20, “FYI: I won’t be signing on to do the 3rd season of @revolttv’s Monuments To Me podcast. I am a [sexual assault] survivor & I cannot be a part of a show that’s supposed to uplift black women while @Diddy leads the company. Believe Black women.”