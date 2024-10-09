Diddy Used Oil And A Knife To Assault Victim Lawyer Says

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs is accused of orchestrating a violent assault in his home involving oil, sexual abuse and drug use.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing another accusation of staging a brutal and disturbing attack that allegedly took place within his own home.

The chilling details have come to light through legal action representing a woman who claims to have been assaulted by Combs, his bodyguard, and another individual.

According to the woman’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, the accusations include terrifying allegations indicating Combs wielded a knife and poured an unknown oily substance over the victim, leaving her defenseless during a sexual assault.

The woman’s attorney, who spoke directly to NewsNation in an interview, revealed the disturbing sequence of events that led to the attack.

“[My client] was raped by Mr. Combs, his bodyguard, and another man,” the lawyer said, explaining that the group had allegedly manipulated the victim into visiting Combs’ residence, where she endured the harrowing assault.

“They invited her to Combs’ home and orchestrated this entire situation. The upcoming lawsuit outlines her traumatic flight to safety after that horrific night,” Mitchell-Kidd revealed.

The lawyer went into detail, describing how the woman was incapacitated after Combs allegedly doused her with an oil-like substance during the attack.

“She initially thought it was acid,” the lawyer said.

But later, the woman suspected that the liquid was, in fact, a type of lubricant – possibly laced with a drug.

The lawyer added that the woman’s physical reaction strongly suggested she had been drugged at some point during the attack.

“Her body went limp, and she couldn’t understand why. Earlier in the evening, she drank some water that tasted off. She believes the oil used during the assault might have contained a drug that rendered her unable to resist.”

There are, reportedly, more disturbing details yet to be fully revealed.

Among them is a troubling connection between this case and a broader investigation into Combs’ alleged behavior.

In March 2024, authorities conducted raids on his Los Angeles and Miami homes, where they seized over 1,000 bottles of baby oil.

While the victim did not directly identify the oil used in her attack as baby oil, the lawyer noted that Combs “covered her in it” before the assault began.

The seized bottles are believed to be tied to what has been described as “Freak Off” parties that Combs allegedly organized.

According to investigators, these events involved various forms of coerced sexual activities in which drugs were allegedly present, including substances possibly administered through topical means.

“Certain oils can be used to apply drugs like GHB directly through the skin,” the lawyer explained, referencing her client’s sudden physical collapse. “The full extent of what happened that night will absolutely shock anyone who reads the complete legal complaint.”

Although additional allegations are stacking up around Combs, with up to 120 rumored lawsuits involving a variety of charges, the lawyer refrained from confirming whether similar claims about drugs or oils are present in other cases.

Amid the growing murmur of legal battles looming over the Hip-Hop mogul, he is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, facing sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

These charges, according to prosecutors, include organizing the “Freak Off” parties, transporting victims across state lines, coercing participants into sexual acts, and filming these encounters without consent.

Combs remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting his court date and this rapidly evolving string of legal consequences.

The seriousness of the allegations against a figure as prominent as Combs has yet to elicit a formal reply from his representatives, even as the lawsuit is expected to land in court within days.

As more information becomes available, a closer look at Combs’ alleged assaults and the subsequent events may force considerable reflection, not only on the dangerous power dynamics at play but also on the broader issues within the world of celebrity abuse claims.