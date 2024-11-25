Bail Or Jail: Can Diddy Be Trusted? Prosecutors Say No, Defense Says Yes

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Diddy is fighting for bail in his racketeering and sex trafficking case, argued that his public statements are constitutionally protected.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, facing charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, made an impassioned plea for bail Monday (November 25), arguing his communications and public statements are constitutionally protected and that pretrial detention infringes on his rights.

“For months and months, government agents, plaintiffs’ attorneys and others with questionable motives have been polluting the airwaves with false and outrageous claims about Mr. Combs,” his legal team, led by Alexandra Shapiro, said in a court filing. “Mr. Combs is not required to sit idly by and acquiesce to all of this. He has a right to a fair trial and a constitutional right to speak out on his own behalf.”

At the heart of the defense’s argument is the contention that Diddy’s public statements, including orchestrated social media posts, are protected under the First Amendment, calling the government’s push to restrict his speech “an unconstitutional effort to silence him.”

However, federal prosecutors painted a starkly different picture, describing Diddy as a man whose wealth and influence enable ongoing obstruction and pose a danger to witnesses and the public.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams emphasized Diddy’s long-standing pattern of what she called “brazen efforts to improperly interfere with this criminal case.”

“While detained, the defendant has used multiple unauthorized means of communication, which make it difficult or impossible to monitor his actions,” prosecutors alleged in their filing. “He has instructed family members and third parties to contact potential victims and witnesses, using coded language to conceal his intent.”

Prosecutors detailed specific examples of alleged obstruction, including accusations that Diddy orchestrated a social media campaign around his birthday to sway potential jurors.

“The defendant meticulously planned out the post,” the government said, citing intercepted communications in which Diddy allegedly discussed analytics and demographics for maximum impact.

Prosecutors further alleged that Diddy bribed hotel security in 2016 to destroy evidence of a violent assault and interfered with witnesses during the investigation.

“In one instance, intermediaries were used to feed false narratives to witnesses, telling them that what they observed was part of a ‘normal’ relationship,” prosecutors wrote.

The government argued that Diddy’s communications violated a court-imposed gag order.

“The defendant’s intent could not be clearer: he expressly wanted to interfere with the jury pool in this case,” the prosecution stated.

Diddy’s defense team countered that the prosecution’s reliance on obstruction claims ignores the broader constitutional implications.

“The government is essentially arguing for a standard in which the entire press community—and civil plaintiffs and the government itself—can wage war against Mr. Combs’ reputation, but Mr. Combs can’t even try to influence public opinion himself in response,” Shapiro said.

The legal battle has put the spotlight on Diddy’s past, with prosecutors asserting that his alleged crimes span decades and include instances of violence, intimidation, and manipulation.

“The defendant repeatedly and consistently forced and coerced women to satisfy his sexual desires,” the government wrote. “He manipulated, coerced and extorted women, including by plying them with drugs and threatening to disseminate sex tapes.”

In a fiery rebuttal, Shapiro dismissed these claims as a smear campaign, arguing that such allegations are irrelevant to the current bail determination.

“Mr. Combs’ reputation is drowning in a sea of negative publicity prompted by the government’s prosecution,” Williams wrote. “He is free to defend himself in the Court of public opinion.”

The court’s decision on whether to grant bail will hinge on whether the judge finds that Diddy poses a continuing danger to the community and a risk of obstruction.