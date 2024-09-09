Diddy Puts Beverly Hills Mansion Up For Sale After Homeland Security Raid

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs lists his Beverly Hills mansion for $61 million, adding another high-profile property to Los Angeles’ “Platinum Triangle.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs is selling his Beverly Hills mansion for $61 million.

The move makes Diddy house the latest celebrity property to hit the market in Los Angeles’ exclusive “Platinum Triangle.”

This news was confirmed by a report from Page Six.

The opulent home, which was subject to a Homeland Security raid in March as part of an ongoing investigation, resides on Billionaire’s Row, flanked by A-list neighbors such as Kylie Jenner and the Playboy Mansion.

The mansion, which Diddy purchased for $40 million a decade ago, features an impressive range of amenities.

According to details noted by the outlet, the residence features a beautifully redesigned architectural style rooted in classic European aesthetics.

A grand cobblestone driveway welcomes guests to the substantially remodeled estate, which boasts a paneled entry foyer illuminated by abundant natural light.

A sweeping staircase leads to opulent living spaces, including a large living room, formal dining area, wine cellar, office, and gourmet kitchen complete with a family room and a separate catering kitchen.

Moreover, the property is fitted with a state-of-the-art home theatre accommodating 35 seats, a two-story guest house, an expansive gym, a recording studio, and additional guest bedrooms.

Outdoor features elevate the mansion’s allure with sprawling lawns, mature trees, and meticulously maintained formal gardens.

The grounds include a resort-style swimming pool complemented by a waterfall and grotto, a basketball court, a spa house, and an outdoor loggia equipped with a BBQ, bar, and pizza oven.

The sale of this premier estate not only offers a glimpse into luxurious living but also stirs curiosity about the motivations behind the Hip-Hop legend’s decision to part with such a prestigious asset.