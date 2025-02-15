EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Blasts “1-800 Lawyer” Tony Buzbee After Jane Doe Lawsuit Dropped

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy has fired back at attorney Tony Buzbee after a lawsuit alleging he and JAY-Z assaulted a teenage girl in 2000 was dismissed today (February 14), calling the case baseless and accusing Buzbee of prioritizing media attention over justice.

The lawsuit, filed by Jane Doe, claimed that when she was 13, she was drugged and assaulted at a private event following the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000.

Both Diddy and JAY-Z vehemently denied the allegations, with JAY-Z’s legal team aggressively challenging what they said were inconsistencies in the case.

Following the case’s dismissal, Diddy made his feelings clear.

“Today’s complete dismissal without a settlement by the 1-800 attorney is yet another confirmation that these lawsuits are built on falsehoods, not facts,” a representative for Diddy told AllHipHop.com.

“For months, we have seen case after case filed by individuals hiding behind anonymity, pushed forward by an attorney more focused on media headlines than legal merit. Just like this claim, the others will fall apart because there is no truth to them. Sean Combs has never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor. No number of lawsuits, sensationalized allegations, or media theatrics will change that reality. We will continue to fight these baseless claims and hold those responsible. This is just the first of many that will not hold up in a court of law,” the rep continued.

JAY-Z also addressed the lawsuit’s dismissal, using similarly strong language to criticize Buzbee and the lawsuit’s handling.

“This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions,” JAY-Z said. “The system has failed. The court must protect victims, OF COURSE, while with the same ethical responsibility, the courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence. May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally.”

The legal victory comes as Diddy faces mounting legal troubles, with nearly 100 lawsuits against him by Buzbee’s firm, including three additional cases today.

Currently, Diddy remains in federal custody in Brooklyn on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

His trial is set to begin in May.