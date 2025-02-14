BREAKING: JAY-Z Wins—Jane Doe Sex Assault Lawsuit Dismissed

JAY-Z celebrated a legal victory after all allegations against him were dismissed, calling the lawsuit a “frivolous” attempt with no merit and criticizing the legal system that allowed it to proceed.

The lawsuit alleged that in 2000, Jane Doe was drugged and assaulted at an after-party by Diddy and JAY-Z, following the MTV Video Music Awards.

JAY-Z’s lawyers argued the case is riddled with inconsistencies and pointed to NBC’s coverage of the case, which raised questions about details in Jane Doe’s account. JAY-Z also denied being at the location of the alleged assault, and others said other specifics about the lawsuit were demonstrably false.

The lawsuit, which he says was never grounded in reality, has come to an end after being dismissed with prejudice today (February 14) —leaving the music mogul with sharp words for the legal system, Tony Buzbee and Antigone Curis, the lawyers who brought the case forward.

“This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere,” JAY-Z said in a statement. He described the claims as a “fictional tale” that would have been laughable if not for their serious nature.

The lawsuit, which was filed under a Jane Doe alias, was dismissed after failing to present substantial evidence.

JAY-Z did not hold back his frustration with the process, criticizing what he sees as a flaw in the legal system that allows baseless claims to be filed without consequences.

“This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions,” he said. “The system has failed.”

Beyond the legal battle, JAY-Z pointed to the toll the ordeal has taken on his family, saying, “The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed.”

While celebrating his vindication, the New York rap icon emphasized the importance of courts protecting both victims and those falsely accused.

“The court must protect victims, OF COURSE, while with the same ethical responsibility, the courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence,” he said. “May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally.”

With the lawsuit behind him, JAY-Z’s focus now shifts away from the legal battle, but the experience has left him with a deeper frustration about the ease with which reputation can be attacked.

His strong words signal a broader conversation about accountability in the legal system—one he hopes will lead to change.

Full Statement From JAY-Z:

“Today is a victory. The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed. This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions. The system has failed. The court must protect victims, OF COURSE, while with the same ethical responsibility, the courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence. May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally.”