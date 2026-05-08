Big Meech Vindicated As DNA Evidence Proves He’s Not Woman’s Father

Big Meech walks away from paternity lawsuit after DNA results show he’s not the biological father of the Florida woman who filed the case.

Big Meech just got the answer he was waiting for, and the DNA results are crystal clear.

Lab tests came back showing zero percent probability of paternity, which means the Florida woman who filed the lawsuit is officially not his biological daughter.

His attorney Alan Soven confirmed the Labcorp findings to TMZ, and now the whole case is headed for dismissal.

This wraps up months of legal back and forth that started when Beyla Richard-Flenory filed court documents claiming she had strong reasons to believe the BMF cofounder was her father.

She’d been reaching out to his family for years, trying to get acknowledgment and answers, but kept hitting walls. Some family members believed her story while others shut her down completely, leaving her frustrated and emotionally drained.

What made her case different from typical paternity claims was that she wasn’t chasing money or child support.

She just wanted recognition and the basic dignity that comes with knowing the truth about your own identity.

In her court filing, she detailed the emotional toll of years spent searching for answers while dealing with rejection from people who could’ve helped her find closure.

Big Meech’s legal team moved fast once the case got filed. They agreed to DNA testing right away, confident the results would prove what Meech had been saying all along.

His lawyer told reporters that Meech didn’t know the woman and had no biological connection to her, and the lab results backed that up completely.

According to TMZ, the case is now expected to be dismissed since the science settled everything.