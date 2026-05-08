YNW Melly’s Defense Team Compares His Solitary Confinement To Presidential Assassination Case

YNW Melly’s legal team blasts the judge’s bond denial, comparing his seven years in solitary to a presidential assassination case.

YNW Melly just got denied bond again after spending more than seven years locked up without a conviction, and his legal team is absolutely furious about it.

Judge Martin Fein’s decision on May 6, 2026, keeps the rapper in Broward County Jail while he waits for his retrial, which won’t start until January 2027.

The case has been a nightmare of delays and mistrials since his first trial ended with a hung jury back in 2023, but what’s really got his lawyers fired up is the conditions he’s been enduring behind bars.

“The Court, the State Attorney’s Office, and all who observed this bond hearing should have been deeply troubled by the clear evidence presented regarding the inhumane conditions Mr. Demons has endured for over seven years, including the last three in solitary confinement, while still presumed innocent under our Constitution. Yet the Court denied bond and allowed those conditions to continue without even acknowledging the shocking circumstances under which he has been forced to live,” according to his legal team.

The defense team drew a stark comparison that really puts things in perspective.

“The irony is that within the last few days, the nation witnessed a United States Magistrate Judge apologize to an individual (Allen Cole) accused of attempting to assassinate the President of the United States over mere days spent in solitary confinement, while this Court has remained silent regarding the years Mr. Demons has endured under similar conditions.”

That’s the kind of contrast that makes you stop and think about what’s actually happening in this case.

Melly’s been held in solitary confinement for over three years without phone calls or family visits, and his lawyers say they’ve never seen anything like it in their collective decades of experience.

” We have never encountered treatment as cruel and extreme as what Mr. Demons has experienced. Numerous colleagues throughout the legal community have likewise expressed disbelief and outrage at the conditions imposed in this case.”

The defense team remains confident about the retrial, though.

“Mr. Demons remains innocent in the eyes of the law. The State failed to secure a conviction once, and we remain confident it will fail again. Unfortunately, it now appears that only a jury verdict compelling his release will bring an end to the years of unnecessary and unjust punishment he has already suffered.”

According to his legal team, the rapper’s been accused of killing his friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser back in 2018, but prosecutors haven’t been able to prove their case yet.

The retrial is set to begin in January 2027, and NBC Miami reported that Melly’s legal team has filed multiple motions challenging the conditions of his detention and seeking his release.