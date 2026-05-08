Floyd Mayweather Returns To International Ring In Greece, Contradicting Passport Claim

Floyd Mayweather’s heading to Athens to face kickboxing legend Mike Zambidis on June 27 in a crossover exhibition.

Floyd Mayweather is heading to Athens on June 27 to settle a score with one of kickboxing’s most decorated champions, and this fight announcement comes as a major relief after months of uncertainty surrounding his international travel plans.

The undefeated boxing legend will face 18-time world champion Mike “Iron” Zambidis in a full-contact exhibition bout at the Telekom Center in Greece’s OAKA Olympic Complex, marking a significant moment for both fighters and their respective fan bases.

Mayweather’s 50-0 record and five-weight championship resume speak for themselves, but what makes this matchup compelling is the crossover element.

Zambidis brings 158 professional victories, 87 knockouts, and legendary status in Greek combat sports that extends beyond boxing.

The kickboxer was named K-1 MVP by an overwhelming 42.6% majority vote and his knockout of Chahid “The Pitbull” Oulad El Hadj remains one of the most celebrated moments in kickboxing history.

“This is an opportunity for me to sharpen my skills for what’s to come this year,” Mayweather said in a statement. “I’ve never fought in Greece before, but I look forward to experiencing their beautiful country and meeting their people. Mike Zambidis has achieved a lot in his sport, but I’ve stayed sharp and I’m ready for anything thrown my way.”

Zambidis responded with equal enthusiasm about facing one of boxing’s greatest pound-for-pound fighters.

“It’s an incredible thrill for me to face the great Floyd Mayweather,” he said. “I have faced many of the best fighters of several disciplines, but I am looking forward to testing my skills against one of the greatest boxers of all time and I’m very happy to be having this experience in front of my beloved Greek people.”

The event, according to the official announcement, is presented by Frontrow Fight Series, Mayweather Promotions, and Zambidis Club, with CEO Keane Anis orchestrating the production.

The timing of this fight announcement carries particular significance given that Mayweather had faced serious obstacles to international travel just weeks earlier.

The IRS had reportedly moved to revoke his passport over a $7.25 million tax debt from 2018 and 2023, which would have derailed not only the Greece exhibition but his entire overseas schedule.

The situation created genuine uncertainty about whether exhibitions in Dubai, Japan, and other international locations could proceed.

However, the fact that this fight is now officially confirmed and moving forward suggests the legal matter has been resolved.

The Battle of the Legends event will stream globally on pay-per-view, with tickets available through More.com. Mayweather’s passport situation has been solved, clearing the path for him to compete on the international stage once again.