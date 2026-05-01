Floyd Mayweather IRS Trouble Puts Mega-Fights & Millions At Risk

Floyd Mayweather faces escalating financial scrutiny as a federal tax dispute threatens to halt his international bouts and delay major fight negotiations.

Floyd Mayweather tax debt threatens Athens exhibition and Las Vegas rematch plans as IRS moves to revoke his passport

Floyd Mayweather Jr. faces an uncertain situation over his global fight schedule as a reported IRS move to revoke his U.S. passport threatens to derail multiple high-profile bouts. This includes a June 27 exhibition in Greece.

According to documents reviewed by The Ring, the IRS notified Floyd Mayweather Jr. in late March of its intent to alert the State Department over what it described as a “seriously delinquent tax debt.”

The notice arrived weeks before Mayweather publicly announced his exhibition against Greek kickboxer Mike Zambidis, now in jeopardy due to potential travel restrictions.

The financial dispute casts a shadow over a series of lucrative fight plans.

Mayweather, 49, has been engaged in ongoing negotiations with longtime rival Manny Pacquiao, 47, for a proposed Sept. 19 rematch. Initially announced by Netflix as a professional bout at the Sphere in Las Vegas, the fight’s status has since become murky.

Mayweather publicly claimed in March that the Pacquiao clash would be an exhibition and that the venue was not finalized. However, documents reviewed by The Ring reportedly contradict that claim, identifying the contest as a sanctioned professional bout. Pacquiao reinforced his stance during an appearance on “Inside The Ring,” stating, “I wouldn’t fight an exhibition. It’s either a real fight or nothing.”

Sources familiar with the negotiations say discussions remain active, with potential venues shifting to either MGM Grand Garden Arena or T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, another headline-grabbing matchup involving Mike Tyson also hangs in limbo.

Mayweather announced plans in September to face Tyson in an exhibition, though details on timing and location were never finalized. The event’s promoter, CSI Sports, had initially been tasked with staging the fight by April 30 before receiving an extension to May 30. International locations, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, had been explored but could now be complicated by the passport issue.

At the center of the turmoil is Mayweather’s reported tax liability, which exceeds $7.25 million through liens and levies. The IRS outlined several options to resolve the matter, including full repayment, an installment agreement, or legal settlement.

Until then, the threat of losing his passport looms large.

The Ring tried to reach Mayweather and his representatives but say they were unsuccessful.