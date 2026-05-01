Celeste Rivas Death Certificate Updated With Homicide Ruling Against D4VD

D4VD is staring down a murder case that just got darker with every new document the medical examiner releases.

The latest death certificate update confirms what prosecutors have been building toward: Celeste Rivas Hernandez died from multiple stab wounds, and she may have been pregnant when it happened remains a mystery.

According to the latest update, The medical examiner updated the certificate to reveal that her pregnancy status was unknown, meaning rumors that she may have been pregnant she was butchered, remains a mystery for now..

The 14-year-old’s body was so decomposed when detectives found it in the trunk of his Tesla back in September 2025 that investigators couldn’t even determine basic details like her eye color.

Now, months later, the paperwork is finally catching up to the reality of what happened on April 23, 2025, when she allegedly showed up at his Hollywood Hills home for the last time.

The relationship between the 21-year-old singer and the teenager started when she was barely a teenager herself.

According to charging documents, they began their sexual relationship in November 2023 when she was just 13 and he was already 18.

By the time she died, she’d spent months traveling with him to Las Vegas, London, and Texas, all while her parents had no idea what was really going on.

The night before her death, she texted him about other women he was seeing. She was furious, and she made a threat that prosecutors say sealed her fate.

She told him she’d expose everything about their relationship and destroy his music career. His debut album was dropping in just 72 hours. According to TMZ, prosecutors claim he couldn’t let that happen.

What happened next is almost too brutal to detail.

Prosecutors say he stabbed her repeatedly and let her bleed out while he stood there. Then came the cleanup.

He allegedly bought two chainsaws and placed her body in an inflatable pool in his garage to contain the blood before cutting off her limbs.

The specifics get worse.

Prosecutors say he amputated two of her fingers because she had his name tattooed on her ring finger, which was never recovered.

He kept her body in his Tesla for months, lying to friends about the smell. The album dropped on schedule.

He did a radio interview the next morning. He threw a release party. Life went on like nothing happened.

D4VD pleaded not guilty to all charges and his attorney has demanded an immediate preliminary hearing, insisting the prosecution’s case won’t hold up under scrutiny.

A judge will decide whether there’s probable cause to move forward on May 26.