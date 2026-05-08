Lil Wayne Collaborator PCTweezie Busted On Weapons Charges

Rapper PCTweezie was locked up on gun and drug charges after cops in Riviera Beach busted him during a traffic stop.

PCTweezie had been building momentum in the Florida rap scene with high-profile collaborations and consistent releases that have generated millions of views, but his trajectory took a sharp turn this week.

The rising rapper, who worked with Lil Wayne on the track “Already” back in 2018, now faces serious federal charges after a traffic stop in Riviera Beach turned into an arrest that’s got the streets talking.

On May 1, police received a 911 call reporting a woman being followed, beaten, and forced into a pickup truck on Avenue S, but officers couldn’t locate the vehicle that day.

Three days later, the Riviera Beach Strategic Investigations Division Tactical Unit spotted a black Chevrolet Silverado Z71 on West Blue Heron Boulevard and pulled it over.

The driver was identified as PCTweezie, whose real name is Tijuan Patrick. What officers discovered during the search changed everything. PCTweezie, 35, is a six-time convicted felon, and police found a small-caliber semiautomatic handgun and MDMA in his possession, according to CBS12.

He’s also a documented Bloods gang member, which adds another layer to the situation.

PCTweezie was arrested and charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

The victim from the May 1 incident was located but chose not to press charges, which means the assault allegations won’t move forward in court. He’s currently being held at the Palm Beach County Jail while the weapons and drug charges proceed.

For someone who’d been making noise in the rap community with legitimate collaborations and studio time, this arrest represents a major setback that’ll likely overshadow any music he’s got in the pipeline.

The contrast between his music career trajectory and his criminal history is stark, and it’s a reminder of how quickly things can unravel. PCTweezie is facing up to 15 years in prison if convicted on the felon in possession charge alone.