Dr. Dre & Kendrick Lamar Return To Compton For High School Groundbreaking

Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and will.i.am hit up Centennial High School in Compton for a community groundbreaking ceremony that celebrated education and hometown ties.

Dr. Dre returned to the city that helped shape his legacy Thursday (May 6) as the Hip-Hop icon joined Kendrick Lamar and will.i.am at Centennial High School in Compton for a groundbreaking ceremony tied to community development and education initiatives.

The appearance brought together at least three generations of influential Los Angeles-area artists in a rare public moment centered on giving back. Videos and photos from the event quickly spread online as fans reacted to seeing Dre and Kendrick reunited in Compton.

For Dre, the visit underscored his continued investment in the communities that shaped West Coast Hip-Hop culture long before he became one of music’s wealthiest and most influential figures. The producer and entrepreneur has increasingly aligned himself with educational and community-based initiatives in recent years while maintaining his role as a mentor to younger artists.

“Today is really nostalgic for me,” said Dre. “Sometimes you hear that term ‘full circle.’ This is really a full circle moment for me, because I did actually attend this high school.”

Continuing, he caused laughter when he said, “Well, sometimes I attended. I was enrolled, I was here, sometimes.”

Changing tone, Dre said he was serious about paying a way forward.

“I’m making a commitment, and that commitment is to let go of the notion of giving back. Instead, I’m embracing the power of investing forward.”

Kendrick Lamar’s presence added another layer to the event.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper has largely remained out of public view following his dominant 2024 run, which included his headline-making feud with Drake and a successful tour with SZA. His relationship with Dre dates back more than a decade to the early stages of his career when Dre helped introduce him to a national audience through Aftermath Entertainment.

Will.i.am also participated in the ceremony, continuing his longstanding advocacy for technology access and education programs in underserved communities. Together, the three artists represented distinct eras of California rap and entertainment while highlighting the growing role veteran musicians play in civic engagement.