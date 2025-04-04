EXCLUSIVE: Diddy’s Lawyers Blast New 3rd Superseding Indictment With More Victims

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Diddy faces new federal sex trafficking charges tied to a second alleged victim as his legal team insists the relationships were consensual.

Sean “Diddy” Combs slammed fresh federal sex trafficking charges in Brooklyn after prosecutors filed a third superseding indictment, adding new allegations and another accuser.

The Hip-Hop mogul now faces five criminal counts after two additional charges were filed on April 4.

The latest indictment includes one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and one count of transportation to engage in prostitution. These new claims center on alleged conduct involving a second victim between 2021 and 2024.

Prosecutors say Diddy transported Victim-2 and others across state lines for prostitution and used coercion to control them.

The charges build on previous accusations that paint a picture of a years-long pattern of abuse, including physical violence, blackmail and threats.

The new indictment was also updated to include allegations that Diddy kidnapped, carried and displayed a firearm to a female victim and that he dangled a female victim over an apartment balcony

The government also alleges Diddy orchestrated events known as “Freak Offs,” where women were allegedly drugged and forced into sex acts with male escorts while being filmed.

His legal team pushed back hard on the latest filing, calling the allegations recycled and consensual.

“These are not new allegations or new accusers. These are the same individuals, former long-term girlfriends, who were involved in consensual relationships. This was their private sex life, defined by consent, not coercion,” the defense said in a statement.

The new charges come ahead of Combs’ arraignment, which is scheduled for April 25 during a pretrial conference.

His trial is set to begin May 5 in federal court. He remains in custody at a detention facility in Brooklyn.

If convicted on all counts, Diddy could face life in prison.