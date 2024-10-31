Diddy Bodyguard Accused Of Sexually Assaulting A Man During “Making The Band”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy is scheduled to face trial for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution in 2025.

A Making the Band contestant claimed he was sexually assaulted by Sean “Diddy” Combs and the mogul’s bodyguard in a lawsuit filed by attorney Tony Buzbee. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the plaintiff said the abuse occurred while he was auditioning for Diddy’s reality show.

“On the first day of the audition, during a one-on-one interview, Combs asked Plaintiff hypothetical questions about handling situations involving sexual pressure,” the lawsuit read. “As Combs described these scenarios, he began to sexually assault Plaintiff by touching Plaintiff both over and under his clothing, including groping and fondling his penis and instructing Plaintiff to undress. While he groped Plaintiff, Combs engaged in sexually explicit behavior, including masturbating himself. Throughout this encounter, Combs emphasized his power to control Plaintiff’s future in the music industry, stating that he had the ability to ‘make or break’ Plaintiff’s career.”

The plaintiff, identified as John Doe, was 17 years old when he auditioned for Making the Band. He went through what was described as a “longer interview process” on the second day.

“During this interview, Combs again instructed Plaintiff to undress, explaining that Plaintiff needed to demonstrate the ability to embody a ‘sex idol’ persona, which was purportedly required for the band’s image,” the lawsuit alleged. “This encounter eventually escalated into Combs forcing the Plaintiff to perform oral sex on him and Combs sodomizing the Plaintiff.”

Diddy’s bodyguard allegedly got involved in the abuse on the third day. John Doe said he was eliminated from Making the Band for not reacting the way Diddy wanted.

“On the third day, Combs introduced his bodyguard ‘T’ into the sexual advances,” the lawsuit explained. “Combs framed this as a test of Plaintiff’s willingness to do anything necessary to succeed in the music industry. ‘T’ requested oral sex from Plaintiff, and while Plaintiff complied due to force, Combs sexually assaulted Plaintiff again, simultaneously groping and fondling both Plaintiff and the bodyguard. Plaintiff’s facial expressions during this ordeal showed his discomfort and hesitation, prompting Combs to express dissatisfaction. Combs stated that Plaintiff’s demeanor suggested an intention to report the incidents, and as a result, Combs said he would be ‘keeping an eye’ on Plaintiff. Ultimately, this led to Plaintiff’s elimination from the competition as Combs claimed that Plaintiff was untrustworthy due to his reservations about performing oral sex on his bodyguard.”

John Doe is one of more than 150 people suing Diddy for sexual assault. The Bad Boy Records founder is currently in custody on sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.