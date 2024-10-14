Diddy’s Bodyguards Accused Of Pistol Whipping Man & Forcing Oral Sex

A man claims he was hit in the head with a pistol and forced to give Diddy oral sex at Macy’s in New York City.

A former advisor for Ecko Clothing sued Sean “Diddy” Combs for violating New York City’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act on Monday (October 14). According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the lawsuit accused Diddy of oral rape. The alleged victim filed the complaint as John Doe.

“On or around May 2008, plaintiff was in the stockroom at Macy’s flagship store at Herald Square in Manhattan when Combs and three of his bodyguards entered the stockroom,” his attorneys wrote. “Plaintiff came upon Combs and his bodyguards at a ‘T’ junction in the stockroom where plaintiff had very little room to maneuver. Combs was flanked by two large bodyguards to the left and one large bodyguard to the right. Immediately after turning a corner in the stockroom, plaintiff was hit hard around the base of the neck, possibly with a pistol. The blow forced plaintiff to his hands and knees. As plaintiff looked up, he saw that each of the bodyguards had guns in their waistbands. Plaintiff heard multiple voices call out things like ‘I’ll kill you.’”

The lawyers continued, “Combs approached plaintiff while plaintiff was still on his hands and knees and said ‘Suck my dick, Ecko,’ referring to the clothing line that plaintiff worked for. Combs thereafter forced his penis into plaintiff’s mouth and proceeded to forcefully, and brutally, o##### rape the plaintiff. Combs continued for at least two minutes until e##########. While o##### raping plaintiff, Combs grabbed plaintiff’s hair and made derogatory comments like ‘You like that, white boy?’”

The lawsuit claimed Diddy said something to the effect ‘shut up or I’ll kill you’ after finishing his attack. He left the stockroom and started passing out merchandise to a crowd in Macy’s. The alleged victim tried to report the assault to the store’s security but never received any help.

John Doe said Macy’s eventually refused to let him return to their Herald Square store. Roughly three weeks later, Macy’s CEO allegedly pressured Ecko to fire John Doe because the retailer signed a multi-million dollar deal with Diddy’s Sean John brand. Ecko fired the plaintiff.

“Plaintiff … believes that the report of the assault was destroyed or otherwise purged from Macy’s records, and no action was ever taken as a result of the report,” attorneys wrote. “Plaintiff ultimately had to move out of New York. Plaintiff still fears for his life as a result of the incident and the threats made against him on that day, including the fact that plaintiff was known to Combs by way of his work with rival clothing company Ecko.”

John Doe sought undisclosed damages. He is one of the multiple people suing Diddy after the Hip-Hop mogul was indicted for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.