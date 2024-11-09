Diddy Tries To Escape Hellhole Prison With Latest Bond Offer

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy is renewing calls for release from pretrial custody, pointing to new evidence while citing that his detention hinders trial preparation.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is again pressing a judge to grant him a release from pretrial detention, asserting that recently surfaced evidence undermines the prosecution’s case and his ongoing confinement obstructs his ability to adequately prepare for trial.

The Hip-Hop mogul has been in federal custody since September 2024, facing significant charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

In a new filing, Diddy’s defense team submitted an enhanced bail package, unveiling fresh revelations weakening the foundation of the charges.

The defense immediately pointed to what they describe as problematic elements within the government’s case, including allegations of obstruction and witness tampering, which they argue are baseless.

“The new evidence confirms that the government’s obstruction and witness tampering allegations at the initial bail hearings lacked a factual basis,” the filing continues, making a strong case for Diddy’s release.

The legal team argues that the latest evidence challenges the government’s narrative.

Diddy promises to comply with stringent measures, including a $50 million bond, home confinement with electronic tracking, and round-the-clock security, as part of this new proposal.

“Mr. Combs proposes an updated bail package that is far more robust than the previous proposal,” the memorandum reads, emphasizing that these conditions will secure his cooperation with the court’s demands while keeping others safe.

Other restrictions he has offered up include no access to the internet or telephones, except for calls arranged by security and strict drug testing.

Diddy’s lawyers also take issue with the conditions inside Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), where he’s currently being held.

They argue that his detention severely challenges his ability to manage the overwhelming evidence provided in discovery properly.

The case files span more than 90 terabytes—a mountain of information they claim Diddy can’t sift through, given the restrictions on his access to necessary technology.

“There is no way Mr. Combs can review all this discovery during visits by his attorneys,” the memorandum states. “He needs a laptop so that he can work on his case as often as possible on his own time.”

Diddy’s legal representation detailed how repeated lockdowns at the facility exacerbate the issue, recounting a recent instance where law enforcement efforts triggered a shutdown, complicating his ability to organize critical defense documents.

These conditions, the team argues, violate his constitutional right to an adequate defense.

“Keeping Mr. Combs detained under the extraordinary circumstances here would leave him unconstitutionally handicapped in consulting counsel, searching for evidence and witnesses, and preparing his defense,” they argued in the court filing.

The defense also leaned into the imprisoned mogul’s track record of community involvement, emphasizing his philanthropic legacy that includes founding the Capital Preparatory Harlem Charter School and fundraising initiatives like those for COVID-19 relief efforts.

“Mr. Combs has never run from a problem,” the filing assures. “He has had more than his share of adversity, as he does now, and he has responded to every such challenge with integrity.”