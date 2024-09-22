Diddy Once Went Shopping For Butt Plugs According To Ex-Bodyguard Gene Deal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy made an unexpected choice – to buy butt plugs – during a shopping according to his former bodyguard, Gene Deal.

Gene Deal, the former bodyguard for music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, is continuing to lift the veil on the controversial star’s private life.

In a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, Gene Deal shared a surprising story about shopping with Diddy, an experience that has sparked attention for its peculiar nature.

Diddy reportedly purchased a number of unusual items, including butt plugs, a detail that Deal initially kept quiet.

“I was following him in one of those adult stores, they gave him a brown paper bag at the door. And he was just putting s### in there. Then, when he got to this place, he just reached up to the left. And he just started getting these things down. So I went up there and looked and it said butt plugs.”

Gene Deal initially chuckled at the absurdity of the situation and elaborated.

“I asked him, ‘Ayo, what are you getting these for, bro?’ And he said, ‘Can I do my shopping by myself?”

Gene Deal said he went to the front of the store to wait for Diddy until his shopping trip concluded.

“He didn’t even have to show them what was in the bag. He just gave the dude a wad of money,” Gene Deal said.

Deal’s allegations are the least of Diddy’s worries. Diddy was arrested on September 16 on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

The indictment accuses him of leading a criminal enterprise that involved coercing and abusing victims through threats, drugs, and violence over many years.

Prosecutors allege that Combs organized “Freak Offs,” elaborate sex performances involving commercial sex workers, often using narcotics to maintain control over the participants.

Additional charges include kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.

Combs has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody as he awaits trial.

He is due back in court on October 9 where he is expected to take a third shot at making bond after his $50 million offer was turned down twice.