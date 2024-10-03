Diddy’s Case Mysteriously Reassigned To New Judge

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Judge Andrew Carter, who denied Diddy bail, will no longer presided over the incarcerated mogul’s criminal case.

A new judge was assigned to Diddy’s criminal case in New York on Thursday (October 3). Judge Arun Subramanian replaced Judge Andrew Carter, per court records.

No reason was given for Judge Carter’s exit. A Courthouse News reporter said Carter frequently recuses himself from cases because his wife is a lawyer for the Bank of New York Mellon and worked for JPMorgan Chase. Legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff noted Judge Carter hinted at finding a replacement at Diddy’s September 18 bail hearing.

“If I can’t try it, I’ll find a colleague who can if you want to set a trial date,” the judge told Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo.

Diddy was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution in September. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Two judges, including Carter, denied bail to Diddy. The incarcerated mogul, whose real name is Sean Combs, faces up to life in prison if convicted.

“For decades, Sean Combs … abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct,” his indictment explained. “To do so, Combs relied on the employees, resources and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled—creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.”

Diddy was indicted after multiple lawsuits accused him of sexual assault and sex trafficking, among other claims. Attorney Tony Buzbee announced he’s representing at least 120 more alleged victims who plan to sue the Hip-Hop mogul.

According to Buzbee, one of Diddy’s victims was a 9-year-old boy. Diddy’s legal team said he “emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors.”