Diddy Confirms The Weeknd’s Last Ever Feature To Appear On “The Love Album” 

The Weeknd will make his last ever guest appearance on Diddy’s upcoming album, his first solo offering in 17 years.

Diddy has confirmed his upcoming album will include The Weeknd’s last-ever feature “Another One Of Me.”

The Idol co-creator has featured on projects from some of the world’s biggest artists, including Beyoncé, Drake, Kanye West and Travis Scott. However, his last ever appearance will be on Diddy’s new project The Love Album: Off The Grid.

The Bad Boy Records founder teased the track in an Instagram post Wednesday (August 30).

“IT’S OFFICIAL,” he began his post. “@THEWEEKND’S LAST COLLAB OF HIS CAREER WILL BE ON…. THE LOVE ALBUM :OFF THE GRID!”

He added: “WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA.” Listen to the snippet below.

The project, Diddy’s first solo studio album in 17 years, is due September 15. He previewed the star-studded offering in a trailer earlier this month. Alongside The Weeknd, Diddy also tapped the likes of Mary J. Blige, 21 Savage, DJ Khaled, Busta Rhymes, Babyface, Justin Bieber and many more to appear on the album.

The Weeknd previewed his single during a performance in Poland, although he didn’t mention Diddy.

“I just want to say: This is going to be the last feature I ever do ever in my career,” he told the crowd. “So I’m going to perform it for you guys tonight.”

Nonetheless, there is hope for one more feature from The Weeknd, as he recently revealed, calling his Diddy collab “the final feature… unless daft punk ever get back together.”

the final feature… unless daft punk ever get back together pic.twitter.com/shpRFz7nnt — Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) August 11, 2023

Prior to calling it quits, the famed French producers collaborated with The Weeknd on his 2016 Starboy album.