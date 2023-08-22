Diddy Says He’s On The Edge As He Announces First Album In Over 15 Years

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy hasn’t released a solo album since 2006’s ‘Press Play.’ His new project ‘The Love Album: Off The Grid’ drops on September 15.

Diddy announced a new project titled The Love Album: Off The Grid on Tuesday (August 22). The Bad Boy Records founder explained why he’s returning to music in a trailer for the album.

“Why am I doing this?” he said. “Especially with the success that I’ve had, especially where my life is, how stressful and treacherous this music business is. Why would I just come back in here and have to do something that I don’t have to do? My heart has been broken. I still got that question of like, ‘Am I gonna love again?’”

Diddy added, “I wanna make music. Music is my foundation, it’s my hustle, it’s my vibration.”

The teaser featured clips of Diddy working with 21 Savage, Mary J. Blige, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, Babyface and more. The video also showed the Hip-Hop mogul in moments of frustration as he revealed why he needed to go off the grid to record the album.

“I was so addicted to my phone, so addicted to my work, so addicted to the b#######,” he griped. “Right now, I’m on the edge and it’s just too much going on that’s unnecessary. I just can’t do it all and make this music and stay locked in.”

Diddy said he made the record like he was given a “second chance at life.” He vowed to not leave until “the world is changed.”

The Love Album: Off The Grid is scheduled to drop on September 15.

Watch the trailer below.