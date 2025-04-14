Diddy In Court: Pleads Not Guilty To Latest Charges

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs appeared in a Manhattan courtroom to plead not guilty to new federal charges of sex trafficking and violating the Mann Act.

Sean “Diddy” Combs stood before a federal judge in Manhattan on Monday afternoon (April 14) to plead not guilty to two new felony charges.

The Bad Boy boss was hit with new sex trafficking and transportation for prostitution—added in a third superseding indictment that expands an already sprawling criminal case against the Hip-Hop mogul.

Diddy entered his plea in response to the April 3 indictment, which now alleges a pattern of criminal conduct stretching from 2004 to 2024.

The new charges widen the scope of the case to include incidents from 2021 to 2024 and introduce a second alleged victim identified in court documents as “Victim-2.”

Federal prosecutors claim Diddy used “force, fraud, and coercion” to compel women into commercial sex acts and transported them across state lines and international borders in violation of the Mann Act.

The indictment accuses him of manipulating victims through threats, violence and drugs, including ketamine and ecstasy.

Among the most disturbing allegations are claims that Diddy dangled a woman over a balcony, physically assaulted her and threatened her reputation to maintain control.

Prosecutors argue he used his celebrity status and influence to lure victims under the pretense of romantic relationships, only to exploit them.

The racketeering conspiracy charge, which has been central to the case, now spans two decades and includes allegations of kidnapping, arson, bribery, forced labor and drug trafficking.

Diddy has denied all wrongdoing.

His legal team maintains that the relationships were consensual and that the accusations are false.

He has pleaded not guilty to every charge brought against him.

The trial is scheduled to begin May 5 in Manhattan federal court.