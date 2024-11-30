Diddy Accused Of Dangling Woman From Cassie Ventura’s Balcony In New Lawsuit 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy allegedly told Cassie Ventura’s friend he was the “devil” before groping her and suspending her over a 17th floor balcony.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing another lawsuit, this time filed by a former employee and friend of Cassie Ventura, claiming that the Bad Boy Entertainment founder attacked her in a fit of rage and dangled her off an apartment balcony.

In her lawsuit, Bryana “Bana” Bonglan, who previously designed clothes for the incarcerated mogul, alleged Diddy assaulted her in late September 2016 at Ventura’s Los Angeles apartment.

“Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs sexually battered Ms. Bryana ”Bana’ Bongolan, dangled her off of a 17-story-high balcony and then slammed her into the patio furniture on the balcony,” the complaint reads in part. “His outrageous and abhorrent conduct violated Ms. Bongolan’s fundamental dignity, bodily autonomy, and sense of safety.”

According to the filing, Diddy was already heated when he got to the apartment where Bongolan was staying with Ventura.

“This event was the culmination of a series of threats, intimidation, and violence that colored many of Ms. Bongolan’s interactions with Mr. Combs from the day she met him.”

The incident was previously described by Ventura’s longtime friend, Tiffany Red, earlier this year. She claimed Diddy “picked up one of Ms. Ventura’s friends like a child and dangled them over a 17th floor balcony,” but did not name the alleged victim.

After news of Bongolan’s lawsuit broke, Red shared a video of them, alongside Ventura, presumably from the same balcony the alleged attack took place.

Diddy Allegedly Threatened Bongolan’s Life

In her complaint, Bongolan claimed the assault “has resulted in deep and lasting harm.”

Her attorneys argued, “Mr. Combs’ threats that he was the ‘motherf*cking devil,’ and that ‘he could kill’ her were intended to terrorize intimidate, and instill fear. Therefore when he forcibly groped her breasts, dangled her from a balcony and battered her.”

Bongolan claims “she reasonably believed that Mr. Combs’ assault was him making good on his threats.”

Diddy spent Thanksgiving in Brooklyn’s notorious Metropolitan Detention Centre, having been denied another shot at bond. He has strenuously denied allegations in multiple lawsuits.

Diddy is charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty to all charges. His trial is scheduled to begin in May 2025.