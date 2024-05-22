Cassie Ventura’s Friend Claims Diddy Hung A Woman From Balcony After 2016 Hotel Assault 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Diddy was rumoured to have hung Wale over a balcony, but Cassie Ventura’s longtime friend claims it was in fact a woman.

Cassie Ventura’s longtime friend Tiffany Red claims Diddy once hung a woman over a balcony.

In her bombshell lawsuit, Ventura alleged Diddy “picked up one of Ms. Ventura’s friends like a child” and dangled them over a 17th floor balcony. After the allegations hit the net, Wale was rumored to be the “friend” in question, but his management denied it.

Moreover, Red claims that it was not Wale, and it was in fact a female friend. While the songwriter did not name the woman Diddy allegedly hung over the balcony, she confirmed it was not her.

In a video posted to Instagram Tuesday (May 21), Red also alleged the balcony incident took place after Diddy’s brutal 2016 assault on Cassie Ventura that was captured on the recently released video.

“He’s not sorry,” she captioned the post which also included a photo of Ventura’s 2016 apartment block with the 17th floor highlighted.

Red’s claims come shortly after another of Ventura’s friends revealed she saw the singer “badly bruised.” Makeup artist Mylah Morales told Extra, “We were always scared of Puff, he’s a powerful person. We don’t know what would happen to us if we spoke out.”

Meanwhile, despite his recent apology which followed months of denials, Diddy’s legal woes continue to mount. Model Crystal McKinney claims he sexually assaulted her at a Men’s Fashion Week event in 2003.