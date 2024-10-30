Diddy’s Dirty Money Singer Calls Fellow Member “A Weird MF” While Defending Him

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy was denied bail after prosecutors accused him of witness tampering, citing calls to Dirty Money’s Kalenna Harper as evidence.

Dirty Money singer Kalenna Harper discussed Diddy’s legal troubles, Dawn Richard’s lawsuit and more in an interview published on Wednesday (October 30). Harper told Breakbeat Media she was blindsided by Richard suing Diddy.

“I was angry,” Harper said. I was p##### … Dawn knows me. And she knows all she ever had to do if something was going on was to say something and it would’ve been f###### on like Donkey Kong. Like what the f### you talking ‘bout? We woulda jumped that n####. We woulda got the f### outta there or whatever. But that wasn’t the case. To be honest with you, though me and Puff garnered a closer relationship, going into it, Dawn and Puff were closer. They had rapport.”

Harper questioned the legitimacy of Richard’s allegations. Harper repeatedly described her fellow Dirty Money member as “weird.”

“I think it’s—I don’t wanna say b#######, but I think maybe Dawn is—I don’t know,” Harper said. “I ain’t gonna sit here and lie and shame the devil. But I will say broke m############ will do anything for money. And I just want what she saying to be the truth ‘cause I’m confused.”

Richard sued Diddy for sexual abuse days before his September arrest. Diddy was indicted for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy was denied bail partly due to witness tampering concerns. Prosecutors cited dozens of calls to Harper as evidence of tampering.

“They denied Puff’s bail because he called me 56 times,” Harper said. “I feel really bad … Now we’re doing recall, so that’s not tampering. That’s f###### recall ‘cause that b#### is lying. That’s how I felt … And I’m gonna f###### stand on business. I didn’t see that. In every video you see us in, Dawn didn’t look scared … What I saw was what the f###### is going on with you ‘cause you acting weird. You a weird b#### is what I see. And it’s a list of n#####. Where y’all at? Talk about it. Dawn’s a weird m###########, man.”

Harper added, “I ain’t trying to m############ go to jail or no s###. But y’all m############ call me to tell the truth, I’ma tell the truth, I’m finna m############ tell the truth. All of it. ‘Cause everybody was f###### there and a part of this s###. N##### was f###### n#####. B###### was saying they like to f### b######. Everybody was there with the s####.”

Diddy’s criminal trial is scheduled to begin in May 2025. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.