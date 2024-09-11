Diddy Accused Of Sexual Abuse By Dawn Richards Of Danity Kane In New Lawsuit 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dawn Richards made serious allegations against Diddy, accusing him of abuse and claiming she witnessed assaults on Cassie Ventura.

In her suit, Richard accused Diddy of terrorizing and sexually abusing her, per TMZ. She also claims to have witnessed the embattled mogul brutally beating his former partner, Cassie Ventura.

Richard alleged Diddy would force her to rehearse for two days straight, leading her to lose weight excessively and become dehydrated. She recalled one situation when she arrived at Diddy’s home and found him in his underwear. He refused when she asked him to dress, screaming, “This is my f###### house!”

She claimed the situation worsened between 2009 and 2011, detailing an alleged encounter at Diddy’s recording studio. Richard stated Diddy stormed into her dressing room while she was naked and touched her breasts and butt.

On another occasion, she claimed he locked her in a car for hours. Her screams went unheard, and her father had to travel from Baltimore to New York to free her. According to Richard, when her father confronted Diddy, he replied, “Think about your daughter” and “think about your daughter’s career.”

Dawn Richard Claims She Witnessed Diddy Assault Cassie Ventura

Richard’s lawsuit also details alleged abuse against Cassie Ventura. She recounted an incident in 2009 where she allegedly witnessed Diddy choke and manhandle Ventura while he was high on drugs. Richard claimed Diddy also threw the singer against a wall and dragged her up the stairs of his L.A. home and another incident where he hit her in the face and attempted to strangle her.

She also allegedly saw Diddy throw a hot pan at Ventura while berating her, yelling, “I can’t stand you b####, you never do it right!”

Additionally, Richard accused Diddy of hitting Ventura in the face and attempting to strangle her.

Dawn Richard’s lawsuit is the latest in a string of disturbing allegations against Diddy.