Diddy Trolls Warner Bros. With Batman Costume After They Allegedly Banned His Joker Look 

Diddy claimed he received cease and desist letters for his 2022 Joker costume so this year he’s trolling the studio.

Diddy had a surprise in store for Warner Bros. Entertainment after claiming they banned him from dressing up as the Black Joker.

His portrayal of the late Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight movie was so eerily realistic, Power actor Michael J. Ferguson had no idea who he was when they got into a heated altercation on Halloween 2022.

The Bad Boy Records founder took to Instagram Tuesday (October 31), revealing that the film and entertainment studio squashed his Halloween plans to reprise his 2022 spooky season look as the villain from the Batman movies. Diddy explained he received multiple legal requests claiming his Joker costume broke trademark rules.

“Breaking Halloween news,” Diddy began the video update. “Last year after I did the Black Joker, I got a bunch of emails from the studio telling me to not be the Joker anymore, that I was breaching the trademark. So I don’t know what I’m going to be this year,” Diddy said.

Diddy continued, “But I will say to the m########### that took all this time… to tell me not to be the Joker, you win. I’m not going to be the Joker this year because your ass had enough time to f### up my m############ Halloween.”

Diddy concluded with a warning; “Now watch me.”

While Warner Bros. allegedly banned Diddy from playing the Joker, nobody said anything about his nemesis. The NYC icon opted to troll the studio this year by dressing up as Batman. His son Christian Combs shared a teaser of his father’s costume on his Instagram Story late on Halloween night.