“Diddy Don’t Do Jingles” – New Uber One Commercial Features Speechless Puff Daddy

Music executive and all-around Hip-Hop icon, Sean “P. Diddy” Combs is teaming up with Uber to do a cool commercial for the Super Bowl.

In the teaser, advertising executives are pitching a commercial for their new service Uber One to a relaxed Combs, bossed up in his Combs Enterprise office, with a bodyguard/ spokesperson responding to their request for him.

As the executives say, they would like a song for Uber’s upcoming campaign, the intimidating representative says, “Diddy don’t do jingles.”

They try to convince him that Uber doesn’t want a jingle, ultimately saying the company wants a “hit.”

In a dry tone, the muscle says, “Diddy does do hits,” with the Bad Boy mogul smiling— before getting up to take a call.

Danielle Hawley, Global Executive Creative Director, explained why the company is going all out for the Super Bowl spot, according to USA Today.

“As the only global company that helps you go anywhere and get anything, our membership program is the best way to save,” she said. “We want people to remember that, so for this year’s Super Bowl ad, we set out to help everyone get Uber One stuck in their heads — and what better way to do that than with a hit song?”

The commercial will not just feature Mr. Take That, Take That.

According to Hawley, “Uber “paired some of the biggest hitmakers of all time with one of the most esteemed producers in the game to help Uber One catch on.”